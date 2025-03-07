The sector accumulates eleven years of uninterrupted increases due to the lack of new construction, which already exceeds 185,000 euros on average



03/07/2025









The average price of free housing (excludes those of official protection) shot 8.4% in 2024, noting its greatest rebound since 2007, when 9.8% rose, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) published today.

With this, the statistics exceeds a milestone in the upward race that began in 2014, the last year of the ‘truce’ after the 2008 crisis. Just two days ago, an appraisal society already warned that in 2024 the average price of the square meter exceeded 3,000 euros, returning the figure to the years of the real estate bubble.

According to experts, however, this does not mean that our country faces a bubble similar to that, because currently the problem is the shortage of supply. According to the Bank of Spain in our country, half a million new homes are missing, although, as ABC already explained, the employer of the promoters and builders elevates that figure to the million, in any case, both figures are far from what a sector of construction lacking land, labor and financing can provide: just over 100,000 new units last year.

The other substantial difference over the years prior to 2008 is that there is no longer an insolvent demand problem made up by banking entities. As explained by Julián Salcedo, real estate expert of the General Council of Economists, during an informative meeting last Tuesday, the banks “have done their job” and currently measure the risks before granting a mortgage loan.