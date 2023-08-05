The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced the launch of the “Housing Package”, which aims to facilitate and simplify procedures, and reduce the journey time for customers to obtain housing services through a unified channel, by linking with the concerned authorities to issue the necessary documents to apply for housing services, thus contributing to the happiness of citizens.

The package, which can be applied for via the website of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (WWW.MOEI.GOV.AE), allows the application for housing assistance to be submitted to the Ministry, which in turn ensures obtaining documents related to partners in federal and local government agencies, which reduced the customer’s journey. By reducing the number of required services and documents needed by the customer by up to 50% as a first stage.

The entities that have been linked with within the first phase of the “housing package” include the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, Fujairah Municipality, Dibba Municipality, in addition to the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, the Lands and Real Estate Regulation Department in Ajman, in addition to the Municipality Umm Al Quwain, and the Department of Urban Planning in Umm Al Quwain, while links will be made with more agencies during the second phase of the project.

The package reduces time and effort, and facilitates the process of obtaining housing in a smooth and comfortable manner for beneficiaries, by simplifying operations and providing integrated services, reflecting the state’s commitment to developing the housing sector, achieving stability for citizen families, and supporting the welfare system, quality of life and housing sustainability.

The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, said: “The ministry is making remarkable efforts in the process of developing its services, by creating a new generation of quality services for customers, which achieves their happiness and the quality of their transaction completion cycle, and the country’s global leadership in the field of government services. The development coincides with the aspirations of the leadership, which puts customers as a priority in its interests in the government work agenda.

He added: “The package, which represents one of the outputs of the customer councils, is a distinguished model of cooperation between the federal and local institutions of the state, reflecting the state’s commitment to achieving the vision of sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for society, and that the housing package supports our government’s endeavor to accelerate the achievement of national housing goals within the vision (we are Emirates 2031), which requires redoubling qualitative efforts, contributes to achieving government aspirations for the next 50 years in the housing sector, which is one of the vital sectors.

For his part, the Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Eng. Mohammed Al-Mansoori, explained that the housing package comes as a continuation of the state’s efforts to achieve family stability and provide adequate housing for citizens, which is closely followed by the wise leadership, which is always aware of the need to provide adequate housing, including It meets the aspirations of the Emirati family for a dignified and secure life for them.