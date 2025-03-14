The Housing Minister celebrates the “success” of price control: “In Barcelona there are more rental floors than ever”

The Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodríguez, considers that Catalunya and Barcelona demonstrate the success of the Housing Law, approved in April 2023 but whose rental price regulation began to be applied in the Catalan municipalities tensioning just a year ago. To celebrate the anniversary Rodriguez has appeared together with the Minister of the Branch, Sílvia Paneque, and Mayor Jaume Collboni, with whom he has been satisfied by the effects of the regulation and stressed that, against what the “agoreros” predicted, the rental market has not been reduced.

20% of the rented floors in Barcelona the last four -month period was less than 24 hours in the market

“In Barcelona there are more rental floors than ever,” said the minister. According to the Ministry’s Daots, there are now 2,401 contracts of some in force more than before the regulation, in the set of municipalities where the income stop has been applied, 416 in the case of Barcelona Ciudad. Some figures that allow to forecast a growing market, despite the slowdown of contracts, which has dropped into all quarters due, according to official sources, to increase the validity of contracts.

The Housing Law “works and is positive,” Rodriguez has remarked, which has given official figures on the decrease in regulated floors prices. Specifically, in tensioning areas, usual housing contracts have reduced their prices by 3.7% in the last year, an even more pointed reduction in the case of Barcelona, ​​where 6.4% fall. It is nevertheless a drop in the prices of the regulated market, which do not take into account the floors that go to the seasonal market, where there is no price stop.

As published by Eldiario.es exclusively, the data of the Institut Català del Sol (Incasol) of the year 2024 Indicized that in the areas of Catalonia where the regulation was applied the temporary rentals already represent 14%, while in Barcelona exceed 23%.

From the Ministry they assure however that the growth of seasonal contracts are not attributable to the application of the Housing Law, to the extent that they are occurring in all the great urban areas of Spain. “The same thing happens in Madrid,” said Rodríguez, who has put both cities in contrast by ensuring that in the Spanish capital the price of housing is not lowering while in Catalan yes.

With these data in the hand, the minister has claimed the communities governed by the PP to comply with the law “in full”, that is, also introducing price regulation. As Rodriguez said, communities such as Euskadi, Navarra or Galicia are already in process to create tension areas. But he has also assured that some municipalities in Madrid, the Canary Islands or Andalusia are also requesting that price regulation be applied against the criteria of their respective autonomic governments, which oppose.

Seasonal rental contracts increased to 14% in Catalan cities affected by the Housing Law



On the regulation of temporary rentals, the Minsterio recognizes that there is a problem to stop in the growing deregulated market. However, they trust measures such as the single window, which forces these properties to register as short -term leases. “Seasonal accommodations are planned and are necessary rents in our country. The problem is those that are taking place at the margin of the law, ”said Rodriguez, who recalled that there is a regulation in process in Congress on this issue.