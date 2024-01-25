Realtor Bondarev: the housing market in Russia may collapse due to new mortgage rules

If banks continue to shift commissions on preferential mortgages to partner developers, the housing market in Russia could collapse. The consequences of the new rules for issuing housing loans were predicted by Alexey Bondarev, an expert in the St. Petersburg real estate market and founder of the Pride Group real estate agency. The material is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

“So far all we see is a confused reaction from customers. We have already started placing reservations under the new conditions. The decline compared to last January is around 30 percent. We are interested in watching developments and I think that in the near future we will see compromise solutions. It's good that the government is trying to stabilize price increases. It's bad that it's done in these ways. So far, the new building market doesn’t have much to work with,” said the realtor.

According to Bondarev's forecasts, if there are no changes, the market may collapse. The fact is that large developers are not ready to pay interest and do not want to include it in the cost of objects, and banks are not yet ready to meet them halfway.

“We are waiting for targeted preferential mortgages for segments of the population that need subsidies. If this does not happen, developers will factor in the price increase and continue to cooperate with banks on new terms. But the price, alas, will suffer as a result,” the expert explained.

The specialist also expects a decline in prices for new buildings and a redirection of the interest of potential buyers towards secondary housing.

It was previously reported that the average size of a mortgage issued in 2023 increased to a record – 4.4 million rubles. Experts attribute the increase in the average loan bill to rising housing prices and tightening rules for issuing loans under preferential programs.