Even when addressing the issue of the “right to housing” I ask myself the same question: what development model do we want for our future? That of the free market or that, in this case, of the sustainability in environmental, social and economic terms? There is a lot of talk about overcoming growing inequalities, yet the choices always remain the same even in light of data that continue to mark numbers that are anything but comforting. We claim a development model that looks to sustainability but to do this it is necessary to act together, on culture, politics, institutions, in a path that leads to different choices. When we talk about sustainability we must first of all keep in mind its repercussions and, therefore, when we think about urban regeneration and urban planning policies we must keep the bar straight on respect for our territory and on the containment of land consumption, because the resources we have are not infinite. . Sustainable decisions and choices collide with the contradictions of the development model we live with. A model not oriented towards equity, the spread of social well-being, essential services and, more generally, rights. Contradictions that the recent pandemic has marked even more, accentuating those inequalities that are so much discussed.

There pandemic it has changed the habits of all of us and among these also the time of life spent in one’s home. The measures resulting from the health crisis have also changed the organization and methods of work and, therefore, the relationship between work and the territory. The work has moved from the cities to the suburbs, to the internal areas, to the villages, to the small urban centers, thus making people perceive even more the lack or worse the absence of structures and services. All this points towards an overall rethinking of territories that are too often neglected if not forgotten. In addition to the unevenness of the services offered, there is the issue of housing problems, a phenomenon in constant and worrying growth.

The home is one of the most acute emergencies in our country and also for this reason we have looked at the freezing of layoffs as an important barrier to protect income in the face of the health and social emergency. The continuous increase in the incidence of rents on incomes, in addition to weighing on consumption, feeds the social unease of families with medium and low income, single-income families, the elderly, singles, young people and immigrant workers. With such a large audience, a new and important public housing policy can no longer be postponed. The themes of urban regeneration and housing policies must be on the agenda of the programmatic declinations of the PNRR to recompose the fragmentation and promote the economic and social well-being of the country. The right to housing must be guaranteed for thousands of households who are unable to pay rent, who live on the spectrum of evictions, who do not have a home or who are blocked for months, if not years, on the waiting lists for the assignment of public housing. It must be acknowledged that the right to housing is a fundamental right whose social value, like work, must finally find collective protections that result in the consolidation and expansion of the public housing stock and in the definition of essential levels of performance in this area. housing welfare.

And how can we do all this? How do we decide to rebuild our country? With what method? We look, even more so in a period of reconstruction, to the path of confrontation and codecision, what in Europe is defined as “social dialogue”. And we ask for it above all within the paths of the PNRR where resources have been placed for public housing; for temporary housing programs; for territorial recovery projects and to increase the availability of public housing; for urban regeneration interventions in Metropolitan Cities, with particular attention to the suburbs. Important resources to which European funds must be added to be integrated with national ones. However, in the Pnrr, housing problems are not dealt with in an organic way and the extent of the intervention aimed at increasing public housing is underestimated. The “European Urban Agenda” promotes the modernization of urban services and inclusion and one of the five objectives of the 2021-2027 cohesion policies, with the slogan “Europe closer to citizens”, intends to encourage social, economic and environmental development in urban areas and inland areas, allocating at least 6% of the total resources dedicated by the European Structural and Investment Funds 2021-2027. In this context, we ask to be structurally involved as social partners also to arrive at an overall and coherent vision. For some time now we have been asking, on the one hand, for a framework law on urban regeneration capable of defining the scope of the interventions and investments necessary to improve social, economic and housing conditions. At the same time, on the other hand, we insist on having tables for discussion on the territories between prefectures, municipalities, social forces representative of tenants and owners aimed at concluding protocols aimed at solutions of social accompaniment and avoiding the most urgent risks of social conflict that are around the corner where the right to housing is undermined and denied.

Urban regeneration plans they cannot fail to address the issue of combating poverty for those who do not have a home or are unable to bear the costs. New resources are needed for the rental support fund and the fund for innocent arrears; for the preparation of incentives for the renegotiation of fees; for refreshments to owners who are delayed in fees; graduation measures for the execution of evictions; simplification of the procedures necessary to make contributions to those entitled to it. Thereò does not mean that a correct housing policy must only deal with emergency conditions, but must be able to overcome the structural problems of the right to housing, such as those linked to the purchase of a first home for young people. Tax incentives for property or for rent, bonuses aimed at redeveloping buildings cannot represent the only policy linked to the house put in place at central level. A new multi-year program aimed at increasing the stock of public buildings is essential and strategic, to be pursued also by drawing on the resources of the PNRR, European funds 2021-2027 and national ones. An important role can be played, as has been the case for decades in many European countries, by social housing at sustainable costs which integrates public housing and must find its place in collaboration between institutional, entrepreneurial, associative and cooperative subjects.

Living is a human right that constitutes the prerequisite together with work to plan one’s life path, cultivate one’s ambitions and one’s dreams. Access to the home is a response to a primary need, a legal issue that as such must be guaranteed and ensured in order not to leave anyone behind.