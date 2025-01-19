The housing crisis increases poverty in Spain: “I have stopped paying for gas due to the increase in rent”

The day the financial weekly The Economist placed Spain as “the best economy” of the most advanced countries, the Government came out in a rush to celebrate it. The publication, one of the most prestigious in the world, takes into account GDP, inflation, the stock market, unemployment and budgetary imbalances, and endorses the economic policy of the coalition Executive with its ranking. However, macro data do not cover up an increasingly palpable reality: the impact of the housing crisis on family economies. Carmen, a resident of Madrid, who had to move to Móstoles with her husband and four children to be able to pay the rent, has not been able to turn on the gas all winter. “We go around the house like penguins,” he laments.

The Minister of Social Rights, Pablo Bustinduy, recognized during the presentation of the National Strategy for the Prevention and Fight against Poverty and Social Exclusion that “the responsibility of a Government is not to hide problems, but to confront them.” “The price crisis (of housing), both in rent and in buying and selling, is behind the fact that the great macroeconomic, labor and social advances have not managed to permeate the working majority in Spain as they should,” he admits to elDiario. .is.

The 2020 health crisis suddenly stopped the downward evolution of the Arope index, which measures the percentage of the population at risk of poverty or social exclusion. And, although it fell again after 2021, it has not been able to recover pre-pandemic levels.







To prepare the previous graph, the European Network to Fight Poverty and Social Exclusion in the Spanish State (EAPN Spain), takes into account three indicators: relative poverty, low employment intensity and severe material and social deprivation. It is at this last point where the strategies come face to face with the residential drama and the one that pushes up that percentage, behind which more than one in four people are already found.

“Poverty is going down, low employment intensity is going down, we are even at the target, however, we see that both the cost and supplies of housing are an element that has greatly influenced the general rate to have risen half a point,” explains the president of EAPN Spain and Europe, Carlos Susías. From the latest Network reportwith data from 2023, it is found that almost half of the population, 48.7%, has some difficulty making ends meet, 0.9 points more than the previous year.

Two salaries come into Carmen’s house: hers, who works in the customer service department of a large multinational, and her husband’s, who has a contract at an electric car company. But they don’t make ends meet. “We lived in the Cortes neighborhood, in Madrid, but prices skyrocketed and we went to Móstoles,” he explains. With four children, ages 3 to 12, and a rent of 890 euros, she has to juggle to maintain the family economy. “I have stopped paying for gas with the increase (in rent) because between eating and being hot, we decided to eat,” he points out.

The move allowed her to gain a room and some space, but it tied her to more transportation costs, extracurricular activities for the children she doesn’t pick up after school, and a bill on time. “Being poor is tremendously expensive,” recalls Susías, because “with the rent increases and depending on where you are going to live, you have more spending on transportation, availability of time, quality of life… In addition, the increase in prices It is the same for everyone, but in the most affected economies it represents a higher percentage and you also consume more energy, because your house is less insulated or your appliances are older or less efficient,” he explains.





The reconfiguration of the structure of the tenure regime in Spain is a fundamental factor in understanding how poverty is distributed. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Monday, during the presentation of a package of 12 measures aimed at alleviating the residential crisis suffered by the country, that the population faces the dilemma of “not becoming a society divided into two classes, the rich owners and the poor tenants. The question is whether this has not already happened, because the rent of landlords is already double that of tenants.

This situation in which homeowners enrich themselves at the expense of those who do not have the savings capacity to access a property is what movements such as the PAH classify as “vampire economy.” “It consists of extracting resources from the working class and injecting them into the most powerful,” indicates its state spokesperson, Paco Morote. “SMI increases or agreement improvements are of little use, because they are eaten up by housing prices. It is essential to put a stop to these excesses,” he considers, in the midst of negotiations for the increase in the minimum wage, which both Labor and Economy place at around 50 euros, up to 1,184 per month.

“Housing has become an extractive mechanism to accumulate wealth in a few hands at the expense of the living conditions of working families,” says Bustinduy, who defends that “intervening in the housing market is decisive in the fight against poverty and social exclusion”. The Sumar wing of the Government considers that the measures announced by Sánchez are “patchwork and half measures.”

“We defend a decisive intervention in the housing market, which forces the reduction of rental prices in stressed areas, expands a public housing stock that cannot be returned to the market, and effectively prohibits the purchase of properties for speculative,” indicates the Minister of Social Rights, who will make the universal child-rearing benefit one of the axes of his demands to negotiate the next General State Budgets.

“Any element, such as losing your job, stopping receiving a certain type of income or a special increase in housing, can lead you to situations of poverty” Carlos Susias

— President of EAPN Spain

Lucas is 31 years old and has lived with his partner for four years in the central neighborhood of Carmen, in Murcia. “The apartment is old, the windows don’t even close, and we are considering moving, but the rental prices are very high, prohibitive,” he explains. What was once an intention is now a countdown: the owner has sold the apartment and the buyer wants to move in. They have to leave their home, for which they pay a rent of 400 euros, in February. “On a psychological level, not finding an affordable rental has been quite hard,” he explains.

Finally, they have chosen to return to their partner’s house in the town and stay there, “as long as it takes,” while they find something to buy. Because of the drop in the Euribor? “No, the fundamental reason has been not finding an affordable rental. “The mortgage is cheaper for us.” The forecasts are not encouraging for those who opt for property either. The main appraisers estimate an increase in demand that will make housing more expensive by up to 7% and up to 12% in the case of rent.

At the limit of the poverty index and risk of social exclusion there is a very fine, almost transparent line. “Whoever is one euro above is not considered to be in poverty, but their situation is the same as the one who is one euro below,” explains Susías, who points to a situation of general “impoverishment” of the rental population. According to the EAPN Spain report, 22.5% of the population circumvents this limit as best it can: “Any element, such as losing your job, stopping receiving a certain type of income or a special increase in housing costs, can lead you to situations of poverty”.