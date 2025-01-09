Like any other band, AC/DC was formed in the garage of a house by a couple of young people. Malcolm and Angus Young were just teenagers when, together with their brother George Young, they decided to take their first steps as artists without knowing that they would end up being one of the most important rock bands.

Therefore, it is not surprising that number 4 Burleigh Street became an almost obligatory stop for any of his fans. However, due to the mistake of an Australian property developer, the house in Burwood, Sydney, has been demolished.

The Scottish family had immigrated to Australia in search of a better life. Thus, after staying in a hostel, they were finally able to settle in the famous house in 1965. There, the Easybeats were born, as the group was called at first, and although in their first moments of fame they had problems with fans after the address was revealed, it ended up being a mecca for any fan.

In fact, the council had fought for it to be part of the Australian National Heritage Register since 2015. Despite failing to achieve this due to having “no known technical or research value”, it did. Different tributes were made in the neighborhood. Thus, the city council had commissioned the artist Claire Foxton to create a mural dedicated to Angus and Malcolm Young on the side of number 12 on that same street. However, in March 2023, the house was purchased by a real estate developer.

The Burwood Square company acquired the house for a value of more than three million euros without knowing the cultural value of the home. “Unfortunately, the historical connection to AC/DC was not identified, and we regret that the previous owner did not share with us this vital part of the property’s background,” Leon Kamita, the company’s general director, told the local media. Nine News.

The house was demolished in December with the intention to convert the land into a 144-meter tower with 50 floors among which there would be 120 hotel rooms and 48 rental apartments. “Finding out about this connection when our plans were already underway has shocked us,” the director noted.

The house had gone through all types of owners. After the departure of the Young family in 1978, it became a brothel in 1985, and later became a doctor’s office. In fact, in 2003 it was requested that it not be demolished due to its historical value. Thus, although it became part of the Register of the Australian National Board of Trustees in 2013, it did not achieve the historical protection that would prevent its demolition.