The house where Barack Obama lived in Washington when he was a senator, in an image published by the real estate agency.

Before being a tenant in the White House as president of the United States between January 2009 and 2017, Barack Obama rented an apartment at 226 Sixth Street in the northeast quadrant of Washington. It is a neighborhood near the Capitol (which marks the beginning of the numbering of the streets), where Obama served as a senator for Illinois representing the Democratic Party from 2005 until he moved after winning the 2008 elections to 1600 avenue Pennsylvania, where the presidential palace is.

The entire house, including the apartment that Obama rented in his day, has a constructed area of ​​206 square meters. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a toilet. According to Redfin real estate, that sells the house, has a price of 1,279,000 million dollars (1.17 million euros, approximately).

The house is located in front of the pleasant square of Stanton Park, where the cherry trees bloom in spring, just over 10 minutes walk from the Capitol.

The property, according to the information provided by the real estate agency, is still divided into two. A main house on the second and third floors and an apartment on the first, at street level. The main house consists of a kitchen and living room with a toilet on the second floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the third, while the apartment on the ground floor has one bedroom and a bathroom and is rented for $1,500 per month.

In an interview with the television program 60 minutes, Obama said he was mocked as the only senator who lived in a worse apartment than his team employees. In the interview, Obama joked that he had a “college dorm, pizza, empty bottle” feel to him. His wife Michelle was less enthusiastic. When she was asked if she had ever spent the night in the apartment, she replied: “I visited it, but I didn’t sleep there. I saw it… I saw it long enough to know I wasn’t going to stay there.” According to the publication Bigwig Digs, which has identified the places where numerous personalities lived.

Obama’s senator’s apartment has nothing to do with the house the Obamas rented and then bought after leaving the White House, located in the Kalorama Heighs neighborhood in northwestern Washington. They paid 8.1 million dollars for the nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom property, as reported by the Chicago Sun Times.