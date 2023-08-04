FromVictoria Krumbeck close

Two new earthquakes occurred in Croatia within a few hours. The vibrations could be felt by local residents.

Hrastovica — More earthquakes have shaken Croatia. On the evening of August 3, the Croatian Seismological Service recorded a moderate earthquake in the village of Hrastovica, about four kilometers south of the town of Petrinja. The earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.0 and an intensity of four on the twelve-point EMS scale. Just a few kilometers further on, another tremor occurred in the city of Sisak.

Two earthquakes in one day in Croatia: “The house trembled”

Two earthquakes shook the Banovina region. First, the earth trembled at 3:20 p.m. (local time) near the city of Sisak, as informed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The earthquake reached a magnitude of 2.4. At 8:37 p.m., the ground trembled not far from Petrinja, which is only 15 kilometers from Sisak. “It shook, a strong blow. The furniture shook a lot,” a resident of Petrinja described the earthquake to the portal dnevnik.hr.

“A strong explosion, thunder, the house trembled heavily,” another witness from Petrinja described the tremor. It was a terrible noise, the vibration is said to have creaked the walls of the house. One citizen felt the earthquake in Sisak as a bang. “It was like my car had hit a building,” he said dnevnik.hr.

Another earthquake in Croatia: Noticeable shaking despite slight tremors

Despite the descriptions of some citizens, from a seismographic point of view, the earthquakes were minor. Strengths of 2.0 to 3.0 magnitudes are measurable, but usually not noticeable, as the German Red Cross (DRK) informs. According to the DRK, a strength of 3.0 to 4.0 on the Richter scale can be felt. For comparison: The severe earthquake in Turkey and Syria in February 2023 had a magnitude of 7.8.

Two earthquakes shook the Croatian region of Banovina. The figure shows the earthquake near Petrinja with a magnitude of 3.0. © Screenshot Twitter/@LastQuake

With intensity level four, the earthquake could still be felt by people, as GeoSphere Austria describes. There has been an increase in earthquakes in Croatia in recent days. For example, the earth trembled near the second largest peninsula in Croatia, Peljesac. A tremor with a magnitude of 4.0 also occurred on the border between Croatia and Slovenia. (vk)

Rubric list image: © Sreenshot Twitter/@LastQuake