With some 80 works by fifteen female artists from Argentina and Brazil, the exhibition Nail) + has occupied the entire building of the Oi Futuro Cultural Center, in the Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro for weeks. The exhibition -which the public can visit in person until March 28- brings two moments of the artists’ works: those that are emblematic of their careers and the created during confinement volunteer in their homes, where they had no access to the workshop structure. Under these conditions, “they expanded their fields of work, and dared to explore new languages, materials, technologies and networks, to break the isolation and advance through territories as personal as they were universal: the house, the body and the deep feminine”, Explains Maria Arlete Mendes Gonçalves, the exhibition’s Brazilian curator.

Ileana Hochmann. “Fiz das tripas corazón”, triptych.

Initially scheduled for May 2020 and postponed twice due to the coronavirus, the Rio de Janeiro exhibition is a kind of second part or replica of the one carried out with the same name in 2019 at the Pasaje 17 gallery, in Buenos Aires, curated by the Buenos Aires / Carioca artist Ileana Hochmann, based on her installation “Fiz das Tripas, Corazón”. On that occasion, Hochmann invited contemporary artists from Argentina and Brazil to collaborate on his installation. The dialogue and integration generated by the works of women in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro aroused in the participants a question: “when will the exhibition go to Brazil?” The current exhibition tries to prolong that dialogue started in 2019 in Buenos Aires and consolidate in Rio the other end of the artistic bridge between the two countries.

“Selva”, video performance by Silvia Hilario (below) and installation by Bia Junqueira (above).

The eighty works – engravings, videos, photographs, paintings, installations, objects and performance records – are distributed in three large rooms, staircases and elevators of the Oi Futuro Cultural Center, which opened in 2021 with this exhibition. “They are works by artists from different generations and voices that break geographical, physical, temporal and emotional borders to add powers, in a great and unprecedented female occupation ”, Mendes Gonçalves points out. The exhibition, he explains, “acquired a broader character by incorporating the quarantine state of the art. We could classify it as before and during the pandemic, in this a time of suspension where everything is in an eternal now ”.

Patricia Ackerman. “Day 241”, photography.

For the curator, the purpose of Nail) + is not merely exhibiting women’s works, but affirming in the strength of the whole female power in contemporary art. “Throughout the centuries – Mendes Gonçalves maintains – there has been an erasure of women in art, and now it is no longer the time to ask permission, to claim, but to affirm something that is already there. Women have never produced so much! During the pandemic, women became even closer to technology, they appropriated tools and new languages ​​”, he adds. In the selection of the exhibited works, he sought “the intersection of the feminine in the production of Brazilian and Argentine women”, something that is insinuated in the title of the exhibition: “One, in Spanish, is some, that one, but we also gives the idea of ​​uniting, of mixing”, He concludes.

Fabiana Larrea. “The last word of love # 2”.

The Argentine artists participating in the show are: Fabiana Larrea (Puerto Tirol, Chaco), Ileana Hochmann (Buenos Aires), Marisol San Jorge (Córdoba), Milagro Torreblanca (Santiago de Chile, based in Buenos Aires), Patricia Ackerman (Buenos Aires ) and Silvia Hilario (Buenos Aires). The Brazilians, all born or living in Rio de Janeiro, are Ana Carolina Albernaz, Bete Bullara, Bia Junqueira, Carmen Luz, Denise Cathilina, Evany Cardoso, Nina Alexandrisky, Regina de Paulay Tina Velho.

