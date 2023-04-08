Bruce Campbellprotagonist of the original trilogy de The House and the spin-off series Ash vs Evil Deadbecame the protagonist of an amusing curtain during the preview of the film The House – The Awakening of Evil.

Following the aforementioned preview of the film, which took place during the South by Southwest Festival 2023a Q&A session was held between the audience and the film crew.

Among those present were the director of the film Lee Croninthe producerand Rob Tapertthe creator of the franchise Sam Raimisome cast members and the aforementioned Campbell.

During the aforementioned Q&A session a fan exclaimed «This movie sucks, f**k!» and then head towards the exit showing the middle finger to the film crew.

Studded with boos from the rest of the room, Bruce Campbell decided to respond in kind to the viewer by replying: “What are you still doing here? Get off the ***”. This response obviously triggered theovation from the audience. You can see the curious curtain in the video below:

A guest shouts “This movie fucking sucks” during a Q&A at the premiere for ‘EVIL DEAD RISE’. Bruce Campbell tells him to “get the fuck out of here.” pic.twitter.com/IYz5jXOSZk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2023

The House – The Awakening of Evil is the fifth installment of the franchise created by Sam Raimi. After 2013 remake of the first chapter, the only product related to the saga released in the last year was the TV series Ash vs Evil Dead. The franchise then returns to the cinema ten years after the last time.

The film is directed by Lee Cronin, who also edited the screenplay, and sees involved in the cast Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davis, Gabrielle Echols And Nell Fisher. The House – The Awakening of Evil will make its debut in Italian cinemas April 20, 2023.