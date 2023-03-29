The House of the Virgin, one of the most emblematic buildings and one of greatest historical-artistic interest in the old town of Caravaca de la Cruz, will be rehabilitated to become a hotel accommodation. The mayor, José Francisco García; the Councilor for Town Planning, Mónica Sánchez, and the architect Luis Martínez-Carrasco, on behalf of the investors who have purchased the building, presented the project, which costs around one million euros and is currently being processed.

The project, as explained by the investors, proposes a 4-star hotel establishment and combines the criteria of rehabilitation and new construction. The characteristic Baroque façade from the 18th century, which has the original carpentry and grillwork and in which the niche that houses a reproduction of the Virgen de las Angustias, patron saint of Granada, will be fully maintained. Likewise, the volume of the original building will be respected to transform the former residential use of the property into a hotel with 19 rooms. The project also preserves the area of ​​the winery and the ditches at the back of Rafael Tejeo street.

The property is currently in very poor condition, especially the roofs, and presents numerous pathologies, structural cracks and other damage. The total constructed area is 1,490 square meters, according to the Cadastre. A constructed area of ​​375 square meters per floor is estimated.

«As in other emblematic buildings in the historic center, such as the house of San Juan de la Cruz or the convent of San José, the City Council has also used the urban planning legal formula of the execution order to pressure the owners to urgently fix it. of it, but since the former owners are in bankruptcy and the materialization of this order is not economically viable, we took over the management to finally unblock the situation and for a new owner to acquire the building, “explained the mayor.

«In 2022 a new investor bought the property, paid the outstanding debts and started working on a hotel project. Therefore, we have taken an important step in the objective of preserving this important part of our heritage, which is in a situation of great deterioration and imminent danger of ruin, using a mixture of different tools such as the execution order and the mediation”, added José Francisco García.

building with history



At the end of Rafael Tejeo street stands the popularly called Casa de la Virgen, one of the most beautiful and emblematic buildings of Baroque civil architecture in Caravaca.

The house, belonging to the lineage of the Counts of Santa Ana de las Torres, has a long history and has been modifying its physiognomy from the 16th century to the mid-18th century, when Don Andrés de Quesada Fernández de Córdoba and his wife, Doña Antonia de Robles Miñarro and Tomás de Abellán reformed the previous factory in very essential parts, leaving it with the appearance that we can see today and that fortunately has hardly changed.

The brick-based façade is one of the few that preserves the verdugado and has magnificent rococo ironwork. As for the niche or dressing room of the Virgin, it is, both inside and out, one of the most delicately made pieces in the Region.