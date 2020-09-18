The White House on Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment in Moscow was declared emergency. The building will be renovated, reports RIA News…

Earlier, leaks were noticed in the House of the Government of Russia – in one of the basements, fountains of water gushed from the concrete floor.

In this regard, it is planned to allocate 5.27 billion rubles from the federal budget for the reconstruction of the building in the period from 2021 to 2023, while in 2022-2023 they will spend about two billion rubles.

Also, the Russian government intends to allocate more than 42 million rubles for the extermination of the crows that occupied the roof of the White House. How exactly they will get rid of the birds is not specified.

