A fire occurred in the house of the Metropolitan of the UOC in Ukraine

In the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine, a fire occurred in the house of the Metropolitan of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) Longin. This is reported by Telegram– channel “First Cossack”.

“Today, at about four in the morning, the house where the abbot of the Banchen monastery, Metropolitan Longin, lives, caught fire. According to reports from the scene, thank God, the bishop was not injured,” the message says.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the first reading adopted a law banning religious organizations associated with Russia. The bill will allow the activities of the UOC in the country to be banned through the courts.

Later it became known that the security forces came to the Ascension Banchensky Monastery, which belongs to the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).