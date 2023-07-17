In a stunning elimination, Barbara Torres she was expelled from the popular program “La casa de los famosos” during the sixth week of competition. The decision was made by the public, who cast their votes to determine the exit of the participant.

After an intense week of tests and challenges on the show, fans of “The House of Celebrities” will be faced with the difficult decision of saving their favorite contestants. On this occasion, the public votes favored nigris poncho and Wendy Guevara, who managed to stay in the competition.

However, luck was not on the side of Bárbara Torres. Despite his charisma and popularity, it was not enough to guarantee his permanence in the program. With her elimination, she joins the list of previously expelled contestants, including Ferka, Raquel Bigorra and Paul Stanley.

YOU CAN SEE: “Big Brother Chile”: Maite said goodbye to the reality show after failing to reach the public’s votes

The news of the elimination has generated great controversy on social networks, where the followers of the program express their discontent and surprise at his sudden departure. Many expected his stay to last a little longer, but reality was different.

What will happen in the house of celebrities?

“The House of Celebrities” continues its exciting journey, in which the remaining participants will face new challenges and tests to continue in the race. The program has kept the audience captivated with its dynamics and the conflicts that arise between celebrities living together.

#House #Famousquot #sixth #eliminated #reality #show