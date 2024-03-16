The boss of The house of the famous has become an emblematic voice on television. This character, who receives the inhabitants in his house, gives them tests and communicates news and adjustments to the dynamics of the contest, is also the one who collects their confessions, nominations and calls their attention, when necessary.

Mexican Jessica Ortiz is the voice actress behind the boss. The young girl began her career as a broadcaster when she was nine years old. “Later, around fifteen years old, I met a dubbing director and said: 'I want to do dubbing.' And he laughed and everything, but I got my act together,” the young woman said in an interview with ADR Networks in 2020.

The head of The house of the famous He also gave voice to that same character in Come the joywhere he interacted with the announcers, asked them questions and even scolded them. Ortiz has also participated as a dubbing actress in movies like 10 things I hate about you, The shark scarecrow, Gone with the waterand Barbieamong many others.

“The truth is, when they ask me, I say (that I am) a presenter, but suddenly I feel like people know me more as a voice actress than as a voiceover artist. But I have done voiceover all my life,” said Jessica Ortiz, who also offers voice management and emotion therapy classes through her personal Instagram profile, where she has more than 182,000 followers.

Jessica Ortiz is the announcer who voices the boss in La Casa de los Famosos. Photo:Instagram @jessikortiz Share

She has been the boss since the first season of La Casa de los Famosos



As a host, Jessica Ortiz has worked on many shows and was also the first female voice for Big Brother in Latin America. It was through a video on TikTok that it was revealed that she was the voice of the head of The house of the famous. In the final part of the third season of the Telemundo program, the host published a clip telling more about her career.

“Maximum concentration, I need to listen to many people at the same time. I need to concentrate on many things.“Jessica said in the video, who acknowledged that at that point in the production she was trying to conserve her energy to continue at her best.