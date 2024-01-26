The inhabitants of The house of the famous from Telemundo compete for a prize of US$200,000. Intrigues, controversies and complicity are part of the reality show where every week someone will be expelled. In addition to having to face various tests and endure isolation from the outside world, In this edition, participants will also immerse themselves in the “dilemma room” that will make them choose between their own well-being and that of others..

The Dilemma Room is a new feature of the reality from Telemundo. In this space, the inhabitants will have to make uncomfortable decisions and choose between sacrificing themselves individually or affecting all the inhabitants of the home. “Attention, United States, there is another new element in The house of the famous 4: the dilemmasannounced Nacho Lozano in the first episode of this edition.

“Throughout the season, celebrities are going to face these dilemmas and tonight some will begin to do so,” said the host at the beginning of the fourth season of the reality show. “They must choose between two options: harm all the inhabitants of the house or sacrifice themselves.”“explained the journalist.

Deciding on any of the options can put the participant or all the inhabitants of the house in an uncomfortable situation. “Actually They have to choose between the common good or their own good. and in the end the US$200,000 is only earned by one person, but you don't want to go in having problems with others from the beginning,” explains host Jimena Gallego.

In the dilemma room, the boss will present two options to the participants, who will have to choose between harming all the inhabitants or sacrificing their well-being.

The dilemmas that have already arisen in The House of the Famous



The 23 inhabitants had not yet entered the mansion, when some had already faced this new room. For example, Bebeshita and Robbie Mora had to choose to enter the reality united in a suit of Siamese or that from 12 AM to 7 in the morning music played at full volume every hour. They chose to be uncomfortable and wear the suit that made them one for 48 hours.

Fernando Lozada also faced a dilemma and had to choose between entering the house bare-chested and remaining that way for 48 hours or allowing access to the food warehouse to be closed and the inhabitants only being able to eat what was available in the refrigerator for two days. Given this, the businessman chose to take off his shirt.

Lupillo Rivera and Maripily Rivera also had their turn. They were forced to choose between leaving all the inhabitants without coffee for a week or sleeping together and not telling anyone that it was a challenge. The pair chose to share a bed and not affect their companions.