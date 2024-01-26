Since the fourth season of The house of the famous on Telemundo the surprises do not stop. The 23 participants who entered the reality show on January 23 were distributed into three quarters: Earth, Water and Fire, where alliances, confessions, complicities and conflicts have not been long in coming. Among the tests imposed by the head of the house, the leader of the week and nomination Thursdays, we tell you How you can vote to save your favorite celebrity from being kicked out of the contest.

Every Thursday at The house of the famous 4 The inhabitants vote to choose the nominees of the week. On elimination Monday, the character with the fewest votes will be expelled from the show. To prevent a nominated celebrity from leaving the house, their followers must vote for them through the appropriate channels.

How to vote to save someone from being expelled from Telemundo's The House of the Famous 4?



To prevent a celebrity from leaving The house of the famous from Telemundo, the public can cast their vote through the page Telemundo.com/LaCasaDeLosFamosos, in the section marked “Vote”.

According to the reality voting regulations, through that page “Viewers will be able to vote for the contestant they want to save that week”. It highlights that voting will be available from Thursday, January 25 to Monday, May 20, 2024, specifically on the days and times that comprise the weekly voting window.

The House of Famous People follows all the movements of these 23 characters.

Vote to save someone from being expelled from The house of the famous on Telemundo is free of charge and can be done through a computer or mobile phone. However, you cannot vote from any country. “Any person within the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico with a unique identifier during the voting period,” the regulations indicate.

The vote is counted in favor of the person the voter chooses to remain in the house. People can cast multiple votes, but they cannot be on the same day. “During the Program voting period, there is a limit of one vote per day during the Voting Window within the Voting Period,” the production states.

The nominees of the first week of La Casa de los Famosos 4



January 25 was the first nominations Thursday in the fourth season of The House of the Famous from Telemundo. The 23 participants went one by one to the confessional and assigned points to their companions and told their reasons for nominating the others to leave the house. On this occasion, six were nominated:

Alfredo Adame Christian Estrada Thalí García Clovis Nienow Carlos Gómez "The cannon" Rodrigo Romeh

To save them from being expelled the following Monday, The public can cast their vote through Telemundo.com/LaCasaDeLosFamosos. People can vote once each day, choosing the celebrity they want to remain on the reality show.