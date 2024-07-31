The house of the famous Mexico It started with great excitement its second editionthanks to the characters and his controversial statementss. This was the case of Shanik Bermanone of the favorites to win the reality show, who revealed what would have happened with Luis Miguel’s mother, Marcela Basteri. thanks to the characters ands. This was the case ofone of the favorites to win the reality show,with Luis Miguel’s mother,

The well-known entertainment journalist is one of the main characters of the second edition and gave his opinion about the mother of the legendary Mexican singerwhich has been missing for a long time over 38 years. According to the woman, there was a fix between King Luisito (Luis Miguel’s father) and The Black Durazo to deliver it with the purpose of boosting the career of young Luis Miguel. “This is how it was done“Shanik noted.

To the astonishment of everyone in the room, The expert gave more details about how she learned about this story. “This was said by Cesar Hernandez, who has done the largest investigation in history on Luis Miguel’s mother, in search of her grave or her remains. There is no official grave, Cesar Hernandez searched for her throughout Spain, throughout Italy, there is only a record of Marcela’s entry into Madrid and There is no check-out record“Shanik explained.

The mystery still remains Regarding the disappearance of the mother by Luis Miguel, although Shanik seems to have it very clear: “Andrés told me in an interview that was recorded, that Luisito Rey came one day and said, ‘I need you to kill Marcela’,” Berman concluded. Andrés refers to García, a close friend of the family, whom Luis Miguel called “dad” since he was a child.

When is the next nomination gala? The house of the famous Mexico



This Wednesday The new nomination gala of The House of the Famous Mexico will take place, when the inhabitants attend the confessional to cast votes against their own peers. Shanik was already nominated last week, when Paola Montero left the house.

Galas, days of challenges and premieres can be seen on open television, in the channels of The stars and Channel 5.