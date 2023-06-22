Watch “The House of Famous Mexico” LIVE | This Wednesday, June 21, a new chapter of the Mexican reality show that is having a heart attack will be seen. In this edition, the four new NOMINEES of the week will be announced and these will be chosen by the program participants themselves. It is worth mentioning that this is done every Wednesday; just as Thursdays can save a nominee and Sundays are elimination days. Follow the MINUTE by MINUTE by the Republic Shows.

“The house of celebrities”: what time to see LIVE?

“The House of Famous” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m. It is worth mentioning that every Wednesday there are nomination galas. In addition, Sundays are elimination days and they broadcast it at 8:30 p.m.

What channel broadcasts “The House of Famous Mexico”?

For you to follow all the episodes of “The House of Famous” Mexico, you must take into account the following information. Both the nomination galas and the rest of the galas are broadcast on Channel 5, Las Estrellas.

Where to watch Televisa LIVE?

There are several options to seeTelevisalive for free and here we show them:

Televisa LIVE by streaming: The Televisa channel has opened its own official application, called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

Televisa LIVE On YouTube: Televisa also has its own exclusive channel, which publishes the latest programs that air.

Televisa on the official site: As a last option, if you do not want to download the app or watch Televisa on YouTube, you can follow Televisa’s programming by visiting its website.

How to see The Stars LIVE?

“The house of celebrities” Mexicostarted on Sunday June 4, 2023 at 8:30 pm through Las Estrellas. If you want to see this format through streaming, you can do it through Vix+. To do this, you must have a paid subscription.

“The House of Celebrities”: who are the leaders this week?

In the last few days it became known that there would be a double leader election for this week. It is worth mentioning that these participants will enjoy a benefit that is one more week in “The House of Famous”. Finally, it was learned that the chosen ones are: Emilio OsorioandCelery Quijanoafter overcoming the challenge imposed by the production of the program.

How to vote in “The House of Famous Mexico”?

In “The house of celebrities”Its participants will be nominated until the winner of the season is chosen. If your favorite is in the chapel, you can vote for him or her by going to the official page of the reality show. In addition, at each gala a QR code will appear with which you can go to cast your vote. Also, if you are a Vix+ subscriber, you can cast your vote up to 10 times.

“The house of celebrities”: who was the last participant eliminated?

At the elimination gala on June 18 of “La casa de los famosos”, Sofia Torres was the eliminated participant from the reality show. The participant starred in a moving moment when she met her husband and left her house.