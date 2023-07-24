Happy news! After an exciting night of elimination, Nicola Porcella stayed in ‘The house of the famous of Mexico’. It is important to emphasize that the model had been nominated by several of his colleagues, including Wendy Guevara, with whom it was rumored that he had a love affair. Even she was the one who voted for him to be removed from the competition.

“We are like brothers, she knew that I wanted her to stand behind me. She is a person I admire, I empathize a lot with her story. If I have to go out, I wanted her to be the last person to say goodbye”said Nicola about Wendy.

Who was the seventh eliminated of the night?

This July 23, the nominees Sergio Mayer and Nicola Porcella were saved by the public after registering more than 14 million votes. However, the Mexican artist Celery Quijano He did not have enough support and became the seventh eliminated and the first from ‘Team Infierno’.

“I feel proud to say that they are friends and I always take them with me. They played a bit more aggressive and I was different”, were the first statements of the aforementioned after being eliminated.

Apio Quijano leaves the most ‘famous’ house in Mexico. Photo: The Stars

What was Nicola Porcella’s message after learning that he could be eliminated?

Nicola Porcella revealed how she felt when she found out that she had been summoned to ‘The House of Celebrities’. He said he wasn’t sure what his experience would be like on the reality show.

Nicola talks about her possible elimination in the "celebrity house". Photo: The Stars

“I came for a dream: to win the heart of Mexico (…) I was very scared, but everyone shook my hand, I am happy to be nominated along with two international stars. If I have to go, I’m happy because I never thought I’d be on this reality show,” were the emotional words of the Peruvian.



