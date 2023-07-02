“The house of the famous Mexico” It has become one of the most popular reality shows internationally due to the occurrences of its participants, among whom is the Peruvian Nicola Porcella. Let’s remember that, in this program, controversial characters live in a house and, as the days go by, there will be a list of nominees who could be left out of the contest. It should be noted that their stay within the television format will depend exclusively on the sympathy that each one has generated among the public, since they will be the ones who decide through their vote who leaves the competition and who continues one more night.

What time to see “The House of the Famous Mexico”?

The reality show “La casa de los famosos México” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. Wednesdays of each week are the days on which contestants are nominated. Meanwhile, on Sundays the elimination night is held and the name of the next to leave the program is known from 8.30 pm

Where can I see “The House of the Famous Mexico”?

On the streaming platform ViX You can enjoy the live and uncensored 24-hour broadcast of “The House of Famous Mexico”.

through the channel 5you will be able to observe the nomination galas which are held on Wednesdays and weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday). On the other hand, the elimination nights that take place on Sundays will be displayed on The stars.

How to watch channel 5 LIVE?

TV LIVE by Youtube: Channel 5 Televisa has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there.

by Channel 5 Televisa has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there. TV LIVE by streaming : Channel 5 Televisa has also opened its own application called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

by : Channel 5 Televisa has also opened its own application called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store. Televisa on the official site: As a last option, you can follow Televisa’s programming by going to its official website.

“The house of the famous Mexico”: who are the nominated participants?

Last Wednesday, June 28, the nominated participants of “The House of Famous Mexico” were chosen. Among them was Sergio Mayer, Paul Stanley, Raquel Bigorra and Barby Juárez.

Jorge Losa was chosen by the public as the leader of the week and this benefit allowed him to save one of the nominees, in this case, Barby Juarez.

These 3 contestants are one step away from being left out of the Mexican reality show. Photo: The house of famous Mexico/Instagram

How to vote in “The House of Famous Mexico” for free online?

The participants who still remain in “The House of Famous Mexico” must do everything to win the love of viewers and do not become the next eliminated. Along these lines, if you have your favorite contestant, follow the following steps so that you can save him in the next galas.

Enter the link in the “Voting” section on the website of “The house of the famous Mexico” .

. Click on the photo of the participant you want to save and then vote.

Another option to save your favorite is to scan the QR code that will appear on television and that will take you directly to the voting page on your cell phone.

