The actress and singer She was nominated on Wednesday, product of the vote of his peers, along with 4 other participants: Shanik Berman, Briggitte Bozzo and Mario Bezares. After the vote count, the celebrities were saved one by one, according to reports Galilea Montijo. The model He left the house and a car was waiting for her to take the photo.

Bezares He was the first member to be saved, followed by Shanik and finally the result was between Briggitte and Paola. Unfortunately, it was la model born in Uruguay (but who lived his entire life in Mexico) who left the most famous house in the country.

After being eliminated, During He briefly addressed the audience: “I want to thank everyone for their love. I know that everyone noticed that it was hard work for me, but I carry you in my heart. Thank you for the opportunity. I love you all very much and I am sorry that you were not able to get to know me a little better.”

Involved in controversies such as the death of Paco Stanleythe model be sincere And she said: “The Paola you met in the last few days is me, this woman who no longer has anger, no longer has hatred, who knows how to love.”

Where to see The house of the famous Mexico?

Season 2 has no brakes, as this week The challenges, nominations and eliminations will continue. Galas, days of challenges and premieres can be seen on open televisionin the channels of The stars and Channel 5. To be able to watch the coverage of the reality show in real time at all hours, you will have to subscribe to the service ViX Premium.

To hire this service and be able to enjoy The House of the Famous at any time, It can be done through the ViX websiteThe streaming platform has a monthly cost of $99 Mexican pesos, for the first six months.