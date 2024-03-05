A particular moment from the successful reality show went viral through social media in recent days. The house of the famous in which the Venezuelan influencer known as La Divazaface to face with the controversial Alfredo Adame, holds Telemundo responsible for its “hate speech”which according to followers could leave him out of the program.

As in all programs around the world, there is no shortage of controversial moments between participants, which are actually the essence of the programs, the starting point that generates even more ratings. But it's not always favorable for television networks, and perhaps one of the best examples is a tense crossover that occurred recently.

Face to face with Adame, who is one of the participants of the current edition who attracted the most attention for his behavior inside the house, the well-known influencer, with a completely different attitude, expressed what bothers him about the other competitor, and He presented his “hate speech” as his main argument.

In one of the traditional positions that are made before an elimination, Pedro Figueira, La Divaza's real name, told him why he should not give his opinions on international television.

“You don't have social media for a reason, and for that same reason, I don't think you should be on television,” the competitor first said to express his bitterness. “Me too I think we should also hold Telemundo responsible for allowing a person with this hate speech on this program“he added later, in a clear complaint to the network for incorporating the participant despite his controversial ideals.

After the moment went viral on social networks, fans of the program assure that These serious statements on television could cost “La Divaza” her place in the program, due to the criticism against Telemundo and the responsibility for the participant's controversial comments.

The relationship between La Divaza and Alfredo Adame

Going through tense moments and reconciliations, Adame's personality constantly clashes with the ideals and rights defended by the renowned Venezuelan influencer.

Recently, an unusual episode took place when, within the program, Adame and La Divaza shared a romantic moment with a brief kiss that raised questions on social networks, however, consisted only of one performance for television.