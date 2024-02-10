'The house of the famous Colombia' 2024 LIVE on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

At the heart of Colombian television entertainment, 'The house of the famous Colombia' It stands as a phenomenon that transcends borders, as it captures the attention of millions of viewers both in Colombia and around the world. This reality show, which brings together various celebrities under one roof, has become a stage in which coexistence, strategies and emotions intertwine to offer the audience a unique and genuine show. Find out in this note all the details of this week's edition.

When does 'The House of the Famous Colombia' 2024 start?

Anticipation is growing among fans of the reality show because the new season of 'The House of the Famous Colombia' will air this Sunday, February 11. Stay tuned for official announcements to mark the date on your calendar and not miss the broadcast.

What time does 'The House of the Famous Colombia' 2024 start?

Prime time, 8:00 pm, has been chosen for the transmission of 'The House of the Famous Colombia', thus guaranteeing that the greatest number of viewers possible can enjoy the show. Primetime is expected to allow Colombian families to gather in front of the television and be part of the experience from the comfort of their homes.

'The house of the famous Colombia' will soon begin. Photo: composition by Jazmín Ceras-LR/Instagram of Ornella Sierra, Sebastián Gutiérrez and Martha Isabel Bolaños/Facebook of 'The House of the Famous'.

Where to watch 'The House of the Famous Colombia' 2024 LIVE?

Live episodes of 'The house of the famous Colombia' 2024 will be broadcast on the RCN channel, allowing viewers to follow every exciting moment of the reality show from the comfort of their homes.

How to watch 'The House of the Famous Colombia' LIVE on RCN?

To enjoy 'The House of the Famous Colombia' live on RCN, tune your television to the channel corresponding to your cable or satellite provider. You can also access the live broadcast through RCN's digital platform, so you don't miss any details of the show.

How to watch 'The House of the Famous Colombia' LIVE ONLINE on VIX?

For viewers who prefer to watch the show online, 'The House of the Famous Colombia' will be available on VIX, the streaming platform. Register or log in to access live broadcasts and enjoy the reality show from any device connected to the internet. Users from other countries will be able to tune in to the broadcast at these times.

USA: 4:00 pm (PT), 5:00 pm (MT), 6:00 pm (CT), 7:00 pm (ET)

4:00 pm (PT), 5:00 pm (MT), 6:00 pm (CT), 7:00 pm (ET) Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm Peru, United States ET, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Venezuela, Canada, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Bolivia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil:9.00 pm

How to vote for your favorite in 'The House of the Famous Colombia'?

Actively participate in 'The house of the famous Colombia' voting for your favorite contestant through the official program page or the RCN mobile application. Your vote can make a difference in the destiny of the participants within the house.

Who will be the presenters of 'The House of the Famous Colombia'?

The presenters of 'The house of the famous Colombia' They will be Cristina Hurtado and Carla Giraldo. Cristina Hurtado, known for her charisma and experience on Colombian television, will be in charge of hosting the program, interacting with the participants and the public, presenting the dynamics of reality and the eliminations. For her part, Carla Giraldo, actress and winner of the first edition of MasterChef Celebrity Colombia, will have a special role in the program and her participation promises to add a unique element to the show.

'The House of the Famous' comes to Colombian TV. Photo: composition by Jazmin Ceras – La República/RCN

Who is going to be in 'The House of the Famous Colombia' 2024?

'The house of the famous Colombia'will have in its ranks great figures from the entertainment scene. These are Martha Isabel Bolaños ('Pupuchurra'), Diana Ángel (actress of 'Francisco, the mathematician'), Sebastián Gutiérrez (actor of Rigo), Natalia Segura ('La Segura'), Julián Trujillo (actor of 'Nurses') , Miguel Melfi, Ornella Sierra ('La Barbie costeña'), Omar Murillo, José Miel and Camilo Díaz ('Culotauro').

