The controversy in 'The house of the famous 4' has become commonplace since the start of the program on January 23, 2024, with a considerable number of participants in the dispute. Every day they face new tests, they test their limits and resistance. Some have remained steadfast, while others have chosen to leave the program. Uncertainty persists about how much those still in the competition will be able to endure.

Who will be the eighth eliminated from 'The House of the Famous 2024'?

Guty Carrera, Alana Lliteras, Cristina Porta, Alfredo Adame and la Bronca are on the verge of elimination, with one destined to be the next to leave the program. Let us remember that Rodrigo Romeh was in the same situation, but was rescued by Divaza after usurping the leadership from Aleska Génesis.

Now, The audience has the power to decide who will remain in the competition and who will be the next to leave. Tension is at its peak, as the contestants await the public's verdict.

” title=” Guty Carrera, member of the reality show 'The House of the Famous 4'. Photo: Guty Carrera/Instagram ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Guty Carrera, member of the reality show

'The House of the Famous 4'. Photo: Guty Carrera/Instagram

When will the next one eliminated from 'The House of the Famous 2024' be known?

The decision on the contestant with the most votes from the public will be revealed on Monday, March 18. The participant with the least support will be the eighth expelled from the fourth season of 'The House of the Famous 4'.

The information will be available from 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT / 5 pm MT / 4 pm PT, following US schedules. Therefore, expectations grow as fans await the outcome of this crucial vote that will define the fate of the contestants.

How to vote in 'The House of the Famous 2024' to save your favorite?

If one of your favorite contestants is nominated, as a viewer you have the chance to save them.

Access the voting section on the Telemundo page for 'The House of the Famous'

Choose the image of the participant at risk and click on the button 'vote'.

This way, you will be able to influence the result and prevent the contestant with the fewest votes from being eliminated, thus losing the opportunity to win the US$200,000 prize.

'The House of the Famous 4'. Photo: Telemundo

Who was eliminated from 'The House of the Famous 2024'?

Christian Estrada, Leslie Gallardo, Fernando Lozada, Mariana González, Sophie Durand, la Bebeshita and Robbie Mora They are part of the group of eliminated, since they did not receive the support of the public.

Additionally, Thalí García and Gregorio Pernía, who left the program, and Carlos Gómez, the 'Cañón', who was expelled, join this list. In their place, this week Geraldine Bazán, Patricia Corcino, Isis Serrath and Paulo Quevedo entered, bringing four new members to the contest.

Which participants continue in 'The House of the Famous 2024'?

As usual, Nacho Lozano will present the names of those who continue in the reality show on the screen in the elimination room. It will be the moment in which he will announce who returns after the voting closes, thereby revealing the contestants who are still in the competition.