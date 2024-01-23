The program 'The house of the famous Mexico' Its fourth season begins and with it incredible surprises. As recalled, the previous edition broke audience records after the participation of Nicola Porcella, Sergio Mayer and Wendy Guevara, who won the biggest prize. This time, new participants from different countries will coexist and only one will be the winner. Do you already know what time, on what channel and how to watch the premiere episode of the Telemundo reality show? Take note!

When does 'The House of the Famous Mexico' start?

The reality 'The house of the famous Mexico' will begin to be broadcast on the screens of Telemundofrom this Tuesday, January 23.

What time does 'The House of the Famous Mexico' start?

Following, the schedules to watch the first episode from the fourth season of 'The house of the famous Mexico' Depending on the country you reside in:

Mexico: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm The Savior: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm Costa Rica: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm Honduras: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm Guatemala: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm United States (Center): 6.00 pm

6.00 pm United States (East): 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Colombia: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Venezuela: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Dominican Republic: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Argentina: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Brazil:9.00 pm

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico?

To watch the first episode from the fourth season of 'The house of the famous Mexico' you must tune the channel Telemundo. Below is the list of channels in Mexico to follow it live.

Megacable: channel 214 and channel 1214 (HD)

channel 214 and channel 1214 (HD) Total Play: channel 277

channel 277 Sky: channel 415 and channel 1226 (HD)

channel 415 and channel 1226 (HD) Izzy:channel 205 and channel 912 (HD).

How to watch 'The House of the Famous 2024' LIVE ONLINE?

If you want to see live and online the fourth season of 'The house of the famous Mexico'you can do it from theTelemundo website. It should be noted that through the platform streaming Peacockand through La República Entretenimiento you can follow the minute by minute of each episode.

Who will be in 'The House of the Famous 2024'?

Below is the list of 21 participants from the fourth season of 'The house of the famous Mexico' :

Alfredo Adame Guty Carrera Lupillo Rivera Pedro Figueira, 'La Divaza' Gregorio Pernia Thali Garcia Maripily Rivera José Reyes, 'The Molasses' Alana Lliteras Fernando Lozada Ariadna Gutierrez Clovis Nienow Sophie Duran Carlos Gómez, 'The Canyon' Daniela Alexis, 'La Bebeshita' Mariana Gonzalez Silvia Del Valle, 'La Bronca' Rodrigo Romeh Leslie Gallardo Cristina Porta Robbie Mora

