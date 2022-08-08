the end of “The house of the famous 2” comes to an end after a long series of controversies carried out by its participants over 3 months. In this latest edition, Ivonne Montero, Salvador Zerboni, Nacho Casano and Toni Costa They will face each other and only one of them will be able to win the grand prize. The program will be available through the Telemundo signal and can also be seen online.

As you remember, the Peruvian Laura Bozzo was in the entertainment space and became one of the favorites. However, her time on reality ended just a few days ago. In this note we tell you when, where and at what time to see the final Live.

The final of “The House of Celebrities 2” LIVE: minute by minute We are a few hours away from the grand finale of “The House of the Famous 2 Mexico! The Mexican reality show that became a trend for having had as participants controversial figures from the show like Laura Bozzo or Niurka Markos is coming to an end. See also Magaly criticizes Renzo Schuller for his possible admission to EEG: "Without Gian Piero Díaz he is nobody" Tonight, August 8, the winner will be chosen to take the $200,000. Watch the full episode through the live of The Republic.

What is “The House of Celebrities” about?

“La Casa de los Famosos” is a Mexican television reality show in which various personalities from the entertainment world who come from different countries live together in a house while they are recorded 24 hours a day. In this way, the audience can see everything that happens with them.

“The house of the famous 2″: who are the four finalists?

Below we show you the list of the 4 artists who qualified for the final of the second season of “The House of Celebrities”:

Yvonne Montero

Salvador Zerboni

Nacho Casano

Tony Costa

Check out where to tune into “The House of Celebrities 2”. Photo: Telemundo

When and at what time will “The house of the famous 2″ be broadcast?

the end of “The house of the famous 2” will be broadcast LIVE and DIRECT on Monday, August 8 from 7:00 pm (Mexican time) by the signal of Telemundo.

Where to see the final of “The House of Celebrities 2” LIVE ONLINE?

If you want to enjoy the details of the latest edition of “The House of Celebrities 2” LIVE ONLINE, you just have to enter the official YouTube channel of the program. Here you can watch the program 24 hours a day.

Meet the 5 finalists of “The House of Celebrities” and how to vote for your favorite. Photo: composition/ Gerson Cardoso/ Telemundo

How to vote for your favorite reality show participant?

To be able to vote for your favorite in “The House of Celebrities”, you have to follow these steps:

Enter the Telemundo website.

Enter the voting section of “The House of the Famous”.

Choose the photo of your favorite participant and click on “vote”.

How much money will the winner of “The house of the famous 2” Mexico?

The prize for the winner of “The house of the famous 2” will be no less than 200 thousand dollars. Ivonne Montero, Salvador Zerboni, Nacho Casano and Toni Costa will compete in the Telemundo reality show for taking this large sum of money.

Laura Bozzo’s reaction to being eliminated from “The House of Celebrities 2” Mexico

The reality show “The House of Celebrities” became a trend after the various occurrences of the Peruvian host Laura Bozzo, who could not reach the final when she was eliminated on August 1 and took the $200,000 prize.