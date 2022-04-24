Telemundo’s reality show “The house of the famous” will have to talk about in its next season, because it will feature two very controversial Latin stars: the first is Yuri, a prominent Mexican singer, performer of several ballads and who in recent years was accused of being racist for disparagingly referring to actress Yalitza Aparicio , protagonist of “Rome”. On the other hand, there is the no less controversial Laura Bozzo, who is the queen of talk shows, and has been characterized by a violent style of driving.

Find out more information about this production, such as the possible participants, the presenters, its synopsis, the premiere date and the transmission channel.

YOU CAN SEE: Yuri will be part of the new season of “The House of Celebrities”

When does “House of Celebrities 2″ start?

The program will be broadcast on Telemundo screens from next Tuesday, May 10, It should be noted that it is a signal dedicated to the Latino public in the United States

Drivers of the second season of “The house of the famous”. Photo: “The house of celebrities” / Instagram

Who will be the participants of “The house of the famous 2″?

The participation of Niurka Marcos, Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero, Ivonne Montero, Nacho Casano, Natalia Alcocer and Brenda Zambrano, who have expressed their interest in being part of the program. Two other contestants who are confirmed are Yuri and Laura Bozzo.

YOU CAN SEE: Laura Bozzo will be part of the second season of “The house of the famous”

Who will be the drivers?

Jimena Gallegos will join Héctor Sandarti in hosting the reality show in order to complement the seriousness of Sandarti with the grace of Gallegos.

What is “House of Celebrities 2” about?

It is a program where several luminaries of the Latin show business, including singers, actors and actresses, as well as presenters, will meet in a house where they will have to go back to basics and live together live in front of several hidden cameras.

Where to see “The House of Celebrities 2” LIVE?

This reality can be seen through Telemundo in the United States, and worldwide through the Telemundo Internacional network.

YOU CAN SEE: The house of the famous 2: who would be the members of the Telemundo reality show?

Laura Bozzo will stir up The house of the famous season 2. Photo: composition / Telemundo

Who won the first season of “House of Celebrities 2″?

The Venezuelan Alicia Machado, who was Miss Universe in 1996, was the first winner of this contest, and she has not been able to hide her happiness for the award.