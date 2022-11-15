The Casa de las Águilas, the enclosure that served the Mexica nobility, the tlatoani and their court, built in stages, just like its imposing neighbor, the Templo Mayor, finally has a roof. On the rainy night of April 29, 2021, the steel roof that protected the 15th century building, richly decorated and of prime importance in the religious life of Tenochtitlan, had been crushed in the shape of a book on the ground, after a hailstorm violent. Thank the gods, the storm did not damage anything fundamental to the archaeological structure. It has been a year, six months and 17 days for the roof to be removed and then replaced. This Tuesday, the Casa de las Águilas has reopened to the public with a new roof and modernized infrastructure.

The perimeter fence has also been renewed. The roofs of the Red Temple, North and South, the buildings with the most mural painting in the archaeological zone, and the one that covers the second construction phase of the old pyramid of the Templo Mayor, the Huey Teocalli, are being replaced and remain covered in what its maintenance takes place.

“After 19 months of exceptional work by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the Casa de las Águilas opens its doors to receive the public. As never before, our country has invested in the preservation and conservation of these spaces that represent the Cultural Greatness of Mexico. Thanks to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his commitment to the traces of Mexico’s archaeological and historical past,” said the Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, at a conference offered at the Templo Mayor Museum, where the director was also present. INAH general, Diego Prieto Hernández, as well as authorities from the Museum and the Archaeological Zone of the Templo Mayor.

The roofs were devised by the famous architect Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, architect of emblematic architectural pieces of Mexico —such as the Azteca Stadium, the Museum of Anthropology, the new Basilica of Guadalupe or the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro— and had withstood the great earthquakes of 1985 and 2017, but the hailstorms and its 40-year life have made the tubes that support the roofs bent and obsolete. “We inform you that as of today the Casa de las Águilas is open to the public for your visit, while Stage II and the Red Temple, North and South, will be covered by maintenance of modern infrastructure. We appreciate your understanding,” the Templo Mayor Museum said in a statement. The Red Temple, North and South, the buildings with the most mural painting in the archaeological zone; and the one that covers the second construction stage of the old Templo Mayor pyramid, the Huey Teocalli, the largest after the one that covered the Casa de las Águilas, are awaiting a new roof, also inspired by the work of the architect Ramírez Vázquez .

The process of removing a specialized roof in a World Heritage area – the entire Historic Center of Mexico City is, since 1987 -, on a building more than 500 years old, on lake soil, in a seismic zone , with recurring rains, in the middle of a pandemic and with a stucco made with nopal slime, stones and a little sand without damaging it, it has hardly been a real feat. Involved in the task, for example, the urban planner Iris Infante, responsible for works at the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH); the head of restoration, Maricarmen Castro and the famous archaeologists Eduardo Matos Moctezuma and Leonardo López Luján. The director of the INAH, Diego Prieto, and the National Coordinator of Historical Monuments, Valeria Valero Pié. Archaeologists, restorers, engineers, architects and geotechnicians joined to make decisions on the maneuvers to remove and define the new roof without forgetting the artistic and historical regulations of the enclosure.

More than the ceiling, what was really important for archaeologists, conservators and historians were the stucco, very fragile and porous. Monitoring humidity was vital. “The Mexicas themselves had a hard time keeping the coating in good condition,” summarizes Patricia Ledesma, director of the Templo Mayor, for this newspaper. “We were also concerned about the polychromy inside, in fact, the cover had helped to prevent the passage of ultraviolet rays and protect the colors of the ornaments,” explains Mariana Díaz de León Lastras, head of restoration of the Museum and the archaeological zone of the Main temple. The first decision made by the specialists consisted of putting a loft on the entire floor of the Casa de las Águilas, an enclosure that stands out for “its isolation from the outside, its low lighting and its small dimensions”, as described by the archaeologist López Luján , which speaks to us of “an atmosphere of recollection suitable for activities such as prayer, meditation and penance. In addition, the rich interior decoration indicates that the blood offering was one of the main ceremonies that took place there”.

The House of the Eagles during its reopening. aurea del rosario

The roof perhaps not only protected the House of the Eagles, but also the myth that tells that the Mexicas received the signal from Huitzilopochtli to build the great Tenochtitlan. According to the Aztec worldview, Huitzilopochtli —warlord and sun god— often represented as an eagle warrior, led men to the promised land from Aztlán. The sign to found the new city was to find an eagle on a cactus devouring a snake. The place would be in what is now the Zócalo, over a spring. In the pre-Hispanic context of cyclical time, the end coincided with the beginning, so Aztlán had to be an image of Tenochtitlan or vice versa. The mythological grammar of times in Aztec cosmogony conjugates past, present and future. Aztlán represents the origin and the beginning of an initiation journey that will lead the Aztec (later Mexica) migrants to Tenochtitlan, the place of their final settlement. The end that justifies the means: the pilgrimagewould consist of following the sun, represented by Huitzilopochtli, to the place of predilection that the god had chosen for his final settlement: Mexico-Tenochtitlan.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country