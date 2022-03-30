Strategy, management, tactics and some very original proposals to travel to the universe of George RR Martin.

Game of Thrones has been one of the television events most important in the last decade, the hbo original series It took the intrigues and power struggles of the great kingdoms to a fantasy world where the great houses clashed in a universe with dragons and all kinds of fantastic beings. An adaptation of the work of George R.R. MartinA Song of Ice and Fire, which has also had its way through video games.

Although the original series ended, HBO Max prepares us a new history which will take place several hundred years before of the events of Game of Thrones. A prequel focused on the Targaryen House and the battle between its two factions. the new series, The House of the Dragonopens on August 21, the August 22 in Spainand since it will be difficult to bear the wait, we bring you some games from the universe of George RR Martin that can liven up the wait.

The truth is that, in general, Game of Thrones has not shone in video games with adaptations that do it justice, although among the different proposals there are 7 titles that have been interesting to us. As you can see, we have left out Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series, due to problems accessing this graphic adventure after the closure of the company, although we did not want to forget the studio’s personal formula for adapt the cruelty and political tensions of Westeros to video games.

game of Thrones The first title of our selection is also the oldest, it has already been ten years old and brought to PC, Xbox 360 and PS3 the plots of A Song of Ice and Fire and its television adaptation, Game of Thrones, through an interesting RPG. A genre that fits especially well with the universe of George RR Martin. The plot is divided into two stories of two characters and intertwines with some of the events of the first season of the HBO series. Game of Thrones: Conquest Game of Thrones: Conquest takes us to Westeros through a strategy game for mobile devices where we will have to build and improve our own city in the Seven Kingdoms. Conquest and defense puts us in command of an army that we must develop, while attacking enemy kingdoms and forging alliances. A title very focused on management and the social component, available on iOS and Android. Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming Winter is Coming maintains the free-to-play formula of Conquest but with a much more attractive visual aspect and some with well-recreated characters. Available for PC, in the YOOZOO Games game we return to direct one of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, management continues to be the basis of the game, although the battles gain importance. An interesting title that you can play in browsers, although with quite aggressive micropayments. A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition All of you who are fans of board games, surely you know the popular adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire to the board by Fantasy Flight Games, in a strategy title where players fight for their influence in Westeros. This digital edition brings our strategy, diplomacy and military confrontations to our computers, with a fantastic interface. Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall This curious turn-based tactical RPG takes place decades before the War of the Five Kings, where we will command the Night’s Watch to protect the Wall. Although the story takes place before the events of the series, there will be cameos from characters like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Melisandre or Jaime Lannister. We will be able to develop our heroes, in addition to obtaining objects and money with which to buy new improvements. Kings: Game of Thrones When Reigns took his formula to the Game of Thrones universe, the result was a title that was as simple as it was addictive. Some quick games designed for our mobile devices, where all our action will be limited to sliding our finger to the left or right. In the role of monarch, the characters will propose different questions to us, with two options to choose from that will be decisive for the course of the narrative and our survival. Game of Thrones Tale of Crows That Silly Studio and Devolver Digital released an ‘idle game’ on Apple Arcade in which, once again, we will defend the Wall as the Night’s Watch. In Tale of Crows we take command of various Lord Commanders who have gone through the order to explore, fortify and secure Castle Black. A simple title to understand and that requires little interaction, but that proposes us to enjoy the development of our actions.

