Strategy, management, tactics and some very original proposals to travel to the universe of George RR Martin.
Game of Thrones has been one of the television events most important in the last decade, the hbo original series It took the intrigues and power struggles of the great kingdoms to a fantasy world where the great houses clashed in a universe with dragons and all kinds of fantastic beings. An adaptation of the work of George R.R. MartinA Song of Ice and Fire, which has also had its way through video games.
Although the original series ended, HBO Max prepares us a new history which will take place several hundred years before of the events of Game of Thrones. A prequel focused on the Targaryen House and the battle between its two factions. the new series, The House of the Dragonopens on August 21, the August 22 in Spainand since it will be difficult to bear the wait, we bring you some games from the universe of George RR Martin that can liven up the wait.
The truth is that, in general, Game of Thrones has not shone in video games with adaptations that do it justice, although among the different proposals there are 7 titles that have been interesting to us. As you can see, we have left out Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series, due to problems accessing this graphic adventure after the closure of the company, although we did not want to forget the studio’s personal formula for adapt the cruelty and political tensions of Westeros to video games.
