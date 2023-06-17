Investigators came with a search to the apartment of the detained star of “Unprincipled” Babushkina

Investigators came with a search to the apartment of the detained star of “Unprincipled”, actress Kristina Babushkina and her husband Andrey Gatsunaev. About it informs Telegram channel Shot.

According to the channel, the operatives could not immediately get into the dwelling, they had to wait for the artist to conduct investigative actions in her presence. Babushkina sent a lawyer with keys instead of herself, but the investigators refused to conduct a search without the owner of the property. As a result, the detained husband of the actress was brought there under escort.

On June 16, at about four in the morning, the police stopped Babushkina’s Mercedes-Benz on Koroviy Val Street in Moscow and found drugs-like substances in the cabin. According to the 112 Telegram channel, Gatsunaev actively resisted the police at the time of his arrest – he bit the policeman on the finger and tried to eat the evidence found in the foreign car salon. After that, Gatsunaev became a defendant in two criminal cases at once – on the use of violence against a representative of the authorities and on the storage and transportation of drugs.

Relatives believe that the banned substances were planted on the actress and her husband by law enforcement officers.