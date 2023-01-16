Forever Entertainment today unveiled a native version for PS5 Of The House of the Dead: Remakewhich will debut among other things in a few days, the launch is in fact set for Friday 20 January 2023. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view in the player below.

It’s currently unclear if this version will be available as a free upgrade for existing PS4 owners. In the description of the official video there is a link that refers to the version currently on sale on the PlayStation Store for PS4, so let’s assume that the upgrade will be free for those who already own the game and that the PS5 version will simply be merged into the store together with the old-gen one. The selling price is 24.99 euros, but the game is currently on offer at 12.49 euros until 00:59 on 19 January.

At the moment Forever Entertainment has not revealed what differences there will be in the PS5 version of The House of the Dead: Remake compared to the PS4 version, but let’s assume the classic resolution upgrade and 60 fps will not be missing.

The House of the Dead: Remake is a remake of Sega’s light gun shooter, rebuilt from the ground up for PC and modern consoles with modern graphics and gameplay changes. If you want to know more here is our review of The House of the Dead: Remake.