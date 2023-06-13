Forever Entertainment And Microids announce the release of a physical and limited edition for The House of the Dead: Remakecalled precisely Limidead Edition. The title will be launched in version Playstation 5 the next September 5th and, in addition to the physical copy of the game, the Limidead will include a lenticular box, a set of stickers and two enemy silhouettes. More details are available below the new trailer.

The House of the Dead: Remake Limidead Edition will be released in physical format for PS5

The game will be available in standard and Limidead editions starting September 5, 2023!

Milan, 13 June 2023 – Forever Entertainment and Microids are pleased to announce the release of thelimited edition of The House of the Dead: Remakecall Limidead Edition, for PlayStation 5! Developed by MegaPixel Studio, this highly anticipated remake allows gamers from all over the world to (re)live the frightening encounters with iconic zombies from the original game The House of the Dead, which made its mark on the video game industry in the mid-1990s 90’s. Produced by Microids, the Limidead Edition and Standard Edition are now available for pre-order, with a planned release date of September 5, 2023.

Discover the contents of the Limidead Edition, now available for pre-order!

This edition will include:

The game The House of the Dead: Remake

A lenticular exclusive

Two silhouettes of zombies

Stickers

Read more about The House of the Dead: Remake

Relive the arcade spirit of the 90s with this remake of the famous shooter!

A scientist expert in biochemistry and genetics, Dr. Roy Curien, goes mad in search of a power that can resurrect the dead. After her success, one of the researchers, Sophie Richards, manages to contact her friends from AMS, Thomas Rogan and Agent G, asking for their help. Their mission is to stop the mad scientist and save all the lab staff by making their way through the mansion and fending off hordes of the undead. Solo or in two-player mode, take on undead and nightmarish creatures in this gory, action-packed shooter!

A complete remake (graphics, sound and new modes) of the iconic shooter game originally released in arcades in 1997.

Playable solo or in two-player mode using controllers or mouse.

Fast-paced, non-stop action that will keep you on your cutting edge.

Unlock a complete bestiary of creatures to learn about their weaknesses.

The Limidead Edition of House of the Dead: Remake and the standard edition will be released on PlayStation 5 on September 5, 2023.