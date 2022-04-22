The SEGA classic of the nineties has been released on Nintendo Switch this past April 7.

It is fashionable to recover classic games, with the clear example of The House of the Dead: Remake coming to current systems. The sega classic will be available on more platforms after being released on Switch, being available from the beginning of April on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Launches on April 28Now the official account of Twitter of the game has shared an announcement that, together with a short video of what the game looks like in 2022, confirms its arrival at PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia. On PC it will be released through Steam and GOG, while it is versions of the previous generation that will reach PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

If the game was released on Switch on April 7, this time these platforms will receive it on next april 28so there is less than a week left to purchase it through the different digital stores that are available in these systems.

The remake of The House of the Dead brings back a title that was quite a success in arcades of the time. With remastered graphics, we face hordes of zombies advancing on rails with improved visuals and systems. We will be able to unlock multiple endings, access a photo mode, achievements and a gallery of enemies and bosses, in addition to having adapted controls for the different platforms.

