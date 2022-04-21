Forever Entertainment And MegaPixel Studio announce the arrival of THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. Released earlier this month on Nintendo Switchthe title will arrive on the other platforms starting from April 28th at the launch price of € 24.99.

At the moment we don’t know if it will be available exclusively digitally or if, as on the Switch, physical editions will be released. Looking forward to learning more we leave you with a brief overview for THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake.

A recreated version of the game released in 1997 on the arcade. A classic arcade railroad shooter gets a whole new entourage and gameplay tweaks to fit modern standards. Feature Famous arcade classic with modern graphics and controls.

True to the original gameplay.

Two-player local multiplayer.

Multiple endings.

Photo mode.

Achievement.

Armory with unlockable weapons.

Hordes of undead monsters in a new game mode.

Gallery with enemies and bosses encountered.

Source: Forever Entertainment, MegaPixel Studio Street Gematsu