Forever Entertainment announced the imminent arrival of THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake on Playstation 5. This version of the title developed by MegaPixel Studio will be available worldwide starting next year 20 th January. That’s not all, owners of the PlayStation 4 version of the game will be able to upgrade for free to the PS5 version.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the PlayStation 5 version of the game, as always wishing you a good viewing.

Source: Forever Entertainment