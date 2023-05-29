NEW YORK. It is not the usual American house with a large internal courtyard (backyard), basement and family kitchen. It is rather a sort of monument to sitcoms or series as it would be called today. Because that house put up for sale in Los Angeles is nothing less than the set where the popular 70’s sit-com “The Brady Family” was aired for years. A monumental piece of the history of the stars and stripes TV to grab which you need to write a check for 5.5 million dollars. Important television value but also market value given that the interior has been renovated and restored to the original appearance it had during the show. Built in 1959, the residence, which has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, is the most photographed in the United States after the White House.

The home of “Brady Bunch”, as the original name of the series, had landed on the California real estate market for 1.8 million dollars in July 2018 , the first time in 50 years, immediately attracting the attention of the country. Located at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, California, the home was originally a two-level ranch-style with three rooms, three bathrooms, and 230 square feet of floor space. Its courtyard is 1,200 square meters one of the largest in the neighborhood. Although it initially looked like NSYNC singer Lance Bass would be the new homeowner in August 2018, HGTV, a US broadcaster owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery group, bought the home for $3.5 million. In November 2018, the network began production on their new limited TV series, “A Very Brady Renovation,” with the six young Bradys working alongside eight HGTV stars to transform the house into a replica of the original Paramount Stage set. 5. Now the decision to put it up for sale again. The Brady Bunch is a creation by Sherwood Schwartz that aired from September 26, 1969 to March 8, 1974 on ABC. Mike Brady, a widowed architect with three children Greg, Peter and Bobby, marries Carol Martin (maiden name Tyler), whose daughters are Marcia, Jan and Cindy. His wife and daughters take the surname Brady. While never a ratings or critical success during its original run, the program has become a popular staple especially among children and teenagers. It arrived in Italy in the 1980s, airing for 5 seasons and a total of 117 episodes.

The success of The Brady Bunch in syndication led to several television reunion episodes and spin-offs: The Brady Bunch Hour (1976-77), The Brady Girls Get Married (1981), The Brady Brides (1981), A Very Brady Christmas (1988 ) and The Bradys (1990). In 1995, the series was adapted into a satirical comedy film titled ‘The Brady Bunch Movie’ followed by ‘A Very Brady Sequel’ in 1996. A second sequel, ‘The Brady Bunch in the White House’ aired on Fox in November 2002 as a television movie.