From its expansion into the Italian market, where it quickly gained consumer trust with quality products at affordable prices, to the global challenges of an ever-evolving sector, Hisense is establishing itself as a major player in the electronics sector. At IFA 2024, the prestigious consumer electronics fair in Berlin, we had the opportunity to interview Gianluca di Pietro, head of Hisense Italy. In this interview, di Pietro offers an in-depth look at the company’s strategies, revealing the latest innovations presented and sharing the brand’s future vision.

Gianluca di Pietro, Chief Executive Officer – Hisense Italy



How does Hisense use customer feedback to drive innovation in its products, and are there any recent examples of how this feedback has directly influenced the development of new products or improvements?

At Hisense, we pay close attention to our customers’ feedback. In this regard, we have a dedicated customer experience team, committed to collecting and analyzing opinions related to satisfaction and use of our products. For us, the voice of customers is fundamental: it represents a valuable source of inspiration for improving the experience with the brand and for introducing innovations in future product lines.

Recent examples include the introduction of the new Eco-Smart remote control for Hisense TVs, designed in response to customer requests. This device integrates features such as backlit buttons, a long-lasting battery that can be charged via solar energy or USB Type-C, and a sound search function that makes it easy to find the remote control. Another example is the integration of the most requested apps by Italian users into our VIDAA operating system for TVs, such as NOW, Paramount+ and Crunchyroll, to offer an increasingly complete entertainment experience.

In addition, we have implemented automated scenarios in the ConnectLife App for connected products to further simplify our customers’ daily lives. We have also created “Hisense Home” videos to clearly present the product features and provide a step-by-step guide for first-time installation. This demonstrates the company’s ability to respond to new consumer needs and promote technological innovation.

How does Hisense plan to further implement AI into its products in the coming years to improve energy efficiency and personalize user experience?

We are already integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) into our products to improve the user experience and maintain our competitiveness in the market. In our televisions, for example, AI optimizes image and sound quality in real time, adapts display settings based on recognized scenes, and includes voice assistants such as VIDAA Voice and Amazon Alexa for smoother interaction. In addition, AI analyzes users’ viewing habits to provide personalized suggestions. Our washing machines also benefit from increasingly advanced sensors, designed to make the washing experience increasingly simple and efficient. While many manufacturers focus on AI, Hisense stands out by offering these advanced technologies at competitive prices, making them accessible to a greater number of consumers.





What specific initiatives is Hisense taking to reduce its environmental impact during the manufacturing and life cycle of its products, especially in energy-intensive sectors such as large household appliances?

Hisense is strongly committed to sustainability and adopts efficient technologies and practices to reduce energy costs, carbon emissions and resource consumption. Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we aim to reduce energy consumption by 7% per year, achieve scope 2 carbon neutrality by 2030 and recycle 99% of waste generated. For example, Hisense Laser TVs consume 50% less energy than traditional TVs and are 92% recyclable. Other home appliances are also designed to be energy efficient, helping to reduce carbon footprint.

What are the main obstacles that Hisense has identified in expanding its presence in global markets and in the Italian market, and what strategies does it intend to use to overcome these challenges?

The main challenges we face include strong competition and the need to adapt to different markets. To overcome them, we adopt different strategies: we offer high-quality products at competitive prices, even in a context of inflation; we introduce innovative products, such as those shown at IFA, to stand out and respond to new consumer needs; we aim for strategic expansion, and in fact In Italy we are in third place in the TV and household appliances market, demonstrating the solidity of our expansion strategy and our ability to adapt to market dynamics. Finally, we implement visibility strategies through prominent sponsorships and experiential events, such as Fuorisalone or IFA 2024, where consumers can interact directly with our products and live the brand experience up close.





What are the main features of Hisense ConnectLife app introduced at IFA 2024?

ConnectLife is a platform designed to simplify smart home management. It allows you to control all your smart devices, such as refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers and washing machines, through a single app. Users can monitor expenses, schedule cleaning cycles and customize appliance features, such as washing cycles and automatic detergent dosing. The app also helps monitor and manage energy and water consumption, helping to reduce waste and costs. ConnectLife also integrates with smart TVs, offering instant access to entertainment content and turning the TV into a central hub for the home.

How does Matter integrate into smart home products?

The Matter protocol marks a major advancement in the smart home industry, and we are excited to have it integrated into our products starting in 2023. This integration enables us to offer consumers a simplified and improved experience thanks to the seamless interoperability between all smart home devices. Hisense Group’s portfolio includes brands such as Hisense, Toshiba, Gorenje, ASKO and ATAG, as well as smart platforms such as ConnectLife and VIDAA. With the integration of Matter, our smart appliances and devices, such as air conditioners, TVs and refrigerators, can easily and securely communicate with other compatible devices, enriching the user experience.





What innovative features do Hisense Series 7i washing machines and Series 7i tumble dryers offer?

Hisense 7i Series washing machines are equipped with easy-to-navigate TFT color displays and advanced features such as AI Super Wash, which automatically selects the most suitable wash cycle based on the load. The Smart Dosing system doses detergent and fabric softener to avoid waste, while iJet Pro technology improves water penetration, optimises the use of resources and ensures a clean and odor-free washing environment. These washing machines are extremely energy efficient, with consumption 50% lower than the minimum standard associated with class A for the Eco 40-60 program.

The Series 7i heat pump dryers, on the other hand, offer the Allergy Care function, which eliminates 99.99% of bacteria and allergens, and boast superior energy efficiency, consuming 10% less energy than the highest standards. In addition, they are equipped with a 3D drying sensor that allows you to deeply analyze the temperature between the fibers of the fabrics for ideal drying and clothes in perfect shape.

What are the advances in Hisense smart kitchen appliances shown at IFA 2024?

At IFA 2024, Hisense presented significant innovations in the field of smart kitchen appliances, designed to increase efficiency and simplify daily life. The innovations focus on three main areas: connectivity, sustainability and intelligent automation. Among the smart ovens, the new models equipped with artificial intelligence stand out, capable of automatically recognizing the type of food inserted and adjusting cooking times and temperatures with precision. This makes the cooking experience more intuitive and guarantees optimal results without the need for manual intervention. Smart refrigerators have also been significantly improved, with an advanced food management system that monitors freshness and offers recipes based on the available ingredients, helping to reduce food waste.

What technologies are incorporated into the Hisense Hi9 series oven to improve cooking and baking?

Hisense’s Hi9 oven, unveiled at IFA 2024, is packed with cutting-edge technology. InCamera technology, which includes a built-in camera, lets you monitor cooking in real time and adjust the browning level. The AI ​​Baking Assistant automatically adjusts cooking settings based on the type of food, while the Vision Plus Max display guides you through the preparation steps and suggests the optimal settings. For baking, the Hi9 oven features an adjustable steam function, which ensures a perfect crust and a fluffy interior for bread and pastries. With over 70 automatic programs and the ConnectLife app, the Hi9 is versatile and suitable for both beginners and experienced chefs.