The Caravaca de la Cruz City Council will be part of the Conde de Santa Ana de las Torres Foundation, whose general objective is to contribute to the enhancement of the life and work of San Juan de la Cruz and his strong link with Caravaca and the Order of Carmel. The main purpose will be to provide content and dynamism to the House of San Juan de la Cruz, recently restored, as a new cultural reference of the municipality around the figure of the universal mystic.

The Plenary took cognizance of the statutes of the foundation and approved that representatives of the different political groups of the Municipal Corporation form part of it as secretaries and vice-secretaries. The mayor reported that the foundation was created with the property known as Casa de San Juan de la Cruz as the initial capital, giving up the use without its owners losing ownership of it.

The statutes include the creation of a museum and training center in San Juan de la Cruz with the creation of a library, as well as the organization of seminars, training sessions and other forms of cultural dissemination.

The Plenary also approves the regulations for the use of the new urban gardens, which will be installed in the Road Education Park



The session also unanimously approved the Municipal Regulations for the Use and Destination of Urban Gardens. A project that will be developed in the Road Education Park, located next to the Pedro García-Esteller garden to promote and obtain greater performance from public outdoor spaces for the use and enjoyment of the neighbors. Initially ten plots will be offered, and depending on the demand they will be expanded to other places, through the creation of a waiting list of applicants.

On the other hand, the Department of Finance reported that the average period of payment to suppliers corresponding to the last quarter of 2020 was 119 days, achieving a decrease of 46 days compared to the previous one.

The Ordinance on Management, Collection and Inspection of Taxes and other Local Public Law Revenues was also approved, with the PSOE abstaining. The ordinance responds to technical criteria to put into practice the agreement with the Tax Agency of the Region of Murcia.

The proposal of the Department of Education of adhesion to the collaboration agreement with the Community in the matter of cybersecurity, to offer the maximum protection to the data of the educational centers of the municipality, was also approved unanimously. The same happened with a motion of the PP to request the adhesion of Caravaca de la Cruz to the Network of Local Entities to develop the objectives of the 2030 Agenda.

The Plenary debated two motions related to International Women’s Day; one from the PSOE, which was rejected, another from the PP that was approved.

A motion of the Socialists on the management of agricultural pruning residues in the Region was approved, although with the abstention of the PP and Citizens. The points of agreement include urging the regional government to carry out the necessary information campaigns so that farmers and other interested parties know the appropriate administrative steps to follow before proceeding to burn the offal.