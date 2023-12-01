The House of Representatives will meet unexpectedly on Saturday to make a decision on the possible recount of the votes cast for the House of Representatives elections on November 22. This is reported by the ANP news agency. The reason for this is “inexplicable counting differences” at four polling stations in Tilburg. This does not mean that there will be a recount for all votes cast in the elections, reports MP Ulysse Ellian (VVD) on X.

The meeting of the House to decide on a recount is the result of a new procedure. This means that the so-called Commission for Credentials, if it sees counting differences, can advise to hold a recount. A counting difference means that there is a difference of more than fifteen votes.

It says for Saturday from 10.15 am a short meeting on the agenda for a vote on a possible recount. At least 76 MPs from the old composition of the House of Representatives must be present for this vote. If the House agrees to the recount, it will take place this weekend.

