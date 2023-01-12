Last Saturday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) summoned the Iranian ambassador once again to protest against the torture and executions of young Iranian demonstrators. The minister called on other European countries to do the same.

Hoekstra had also summoned the Iranian ambassador in December – after the House of Representatives had instructed him to do so in a motion. Last Tuesday, Hoekstra also spoke with Prime Minister Rutte in the Torentje with the Iranian diaspora in the Netherlands, to hear how tougher action can be taken against the regime in Tehran. That was also the follow-up to a motion from the House.

The relentless repression against the protests in Iran arouses horror in the Netherlands and elsewhere. Four Iranians have now been hanged by the regime, at least 100 demonstrators face the death penalty for participating in the protests, the Norwegian human rights organization reports. Iranian Human Rights.

Gone are the days when we only made statements about executions Thijs Reuten MEP

But while the Netherlands is at the forefront of action against Russia, the government has lost control to the House of Representatives in the Iran dossier. Last Friday, the chairmen of ten political parties (including those of the coalition) published a letter to the editor de Volkskrant, calling for more action against Tehran. The Netherlands should be at the forefront of the EU when it comes to sanctions against Iran, wrote the party chairmen of CDA, ChristenUnie, D66, Denk, GroenLinks, JA21, PvdA, SGP, SP and VVD. For example, many more employees of the Iranian regime should be placed on the European sanctions list, and the dreaded Iranian Revolutionary Guard should be declared a terrorist organization. Last December, the House of Representatives had already called for this in a widely supported motion. “If we remain silent now, we are jointly responsible for what is happening,” said party chairman Gert-Jan Segers (ChristenUnie) in the talk show. On 1.

Tougher sanctions

It is not easy for Hoekstra to operate under all the pressure. The minister has stated several times that he is in favor of tougher sanctions, but that he wants to do this in a European context. An argument in itself: national punitive measures will make little impression in Tehran. But that should not prevent the cabinet from playing a more active role in Europe, says Thijs Reuten, MEP on behalf of the PvdA. “The Netherlands matters in Europe, people listen when The Hague says something.”

Reuten welcomes the pressure from the House of Representatives. “The government has not done enough so far. Gone are the days when we only made statements like ‘oh dear, we condemn these executions’. Super-autocracies like Russia and Iran will not stop until they are stopped.”

The Hague is now trying to regain the initiative within Europe. During a meeting with his European colleagues on December 12, Minister Hoekstra already advocated putting the Revolutionary Guards on the European sanctions list, if this was legally possible. The Netherlands has now asked the legal service of the European Commission for advice. For example, an organization can only be placed on the EU terrorism list after the court or a national government has classified that organization as ‘terrorist’. Such a ruling is still lacking in Europe, but a qualification from a third country (such as the US) may be sufficient. The advice should be available at the next Foreign Affairs Council on 23 January, but that does not mean that decisions can be made – first the European Commission will have to prepare a proposal, which will take weeks.

Read also: Hoekstra summons Iranian ambassador again



The January 23 Council will therefore only decide on a fourth sanctions package against Iran, which will include “several dozen” new Iranian government officials on the sanctions list – bringing it to about 150 individuals.

Such measures will not silence criticism of Iran’s policy. Next week, the European Parliament will vote on a proposal to designate the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

“We have to act much more confidently,” says Reuten. While Europe lingers, young Iranians face execution. “We don’t have much time left.”