The House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon rejected the motion led by the opposition that sought to shelve President Gustavo Petro’s labor reform. Minutes later, the plenary approved by an absolute majority, with 91 votes in favor and only 4 against, the positive motion supported by the Government. Although this is just the previous step to discuss the 80 articles of a project that seeks to improve the working conditions of millions of workers, it unblocks a discussion that had been frozen for several weeks amid recusals, impediments, lack of quorum and other delaying maneuvers by the opposition. The vote is the first victory of the Government so far in the third legislative period, and means new oxygen for the proposal for a national agreement that the president intermittently recalls. The support for the reform is also relevant because it occurs only one day after the economic commissions of the Senate and the House rejected the Government’s budget for 2025.

The Minister of the Interior and defender of the idea of ​​a national agreement, Juan Fernando Cristo, welcomed the decision. “Today we have taken an important step to reestablish fundamental rights for Colombian workers. The Sunday and night surcharge and overtime are inalienable rights of workers,” said Cristo, visibly satisfied after his first victory in the two and a half months he has been in office. The former congressman and liberal politician took the opportunity to insist on the possibility of reaching agreements on the fundamentals with forces other than the president. “We reaffirm, from the Government, our willingness to engage in open and democratic dialogue to agree on key reforms for the country.”

However, the minister in charge of recomposing the Government’s majorities in Congress, criticized the representatives of Cambio Radical and the Centro Democrático, the two parties declared in opposition, for leaving the chamber at the time of voting. “I want to make a call to the opposition again, to accompany the debate, to give the debate, to face the Colombians, so that we can build a reform as concerted as possible.” From New York, the president joined his minister’s criticism: “Why don’t the Centro Democrático and Cambio Radical want workers to be paid more on holidays and to be able to reduce their work day as in all other OECD countries?” he wrote on his X account. Representative Andrés Forero, of the Centro Democrático and one of the main critics of the reform, responded: “No deception, president. The progressive reduction of the work day to 42 hours a week is already a reality thanks to Law 2101 authored by the Centro Democrático. His reform will destroy formal jobs, increase informality and lead to greater conflict.”

The text of the reform seeks, for example, the increase of two hours in the hours that are paid extra for being considered night shifts, so that they start at 7 pm instead of the current nine pm; the payment of a 100% bonus for work on the mandatory day of rest, when today it is 75%; and the payment of 100% of the minimum wage to SENA apprentices. The project, one of the three social reforms of President Petro along with the pension and health reforms, establishes the indefinite-term contract as the rule in labor hiring, consecrating the provision of services and outsourcing as exceptions; increases paternity leave from two to six weeks and guarantees a contract and a day’s agricultural wage.

The Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, also expressed her joy at the approval of the proposal. Ramírez, who last semester managed to get Congress to approve the pension reform and is one of the three ministers who has accompanied Petro since the beginning of his mandate, thanked the representatives who voted in favor. “We will return labor rights to the working people, which were taken away from them in past governments with a promise of job creation that never came. There have been many obstacles put in place by those who oppose it, and there will be many more obstacles that they will continue to put in place, but we continue to move forward at a steady pace,” said the veteran unionist in a speech during the plenary session.

The approval of the proposal was possible thanks to the support of the powerful Liberal and Conservative Party benches, which stated that they support the proposal in general, although they have criticisms of some specific articles. Cristo acknowledged the agreement with the benches of the two major parties that dominated Colombian politics for a century and a half: “The Government has yielded, consensus has been built. We continue to adjust the reform.” It is expected that the next dialogue will be with the U party, which has not participated in the votes on the reform so far, but which in the past has supported the Government’s parliamentary initiatives. The reform received the evident support of all the representatives of the Historic Pact, the Comunes party, made up of former guerrillas of the extinct FARC, the seats of the special peace constituencies, and some of the Green Party.

Maria Fernanda Carrascal, the congresswoman of the ruling party who is the rapporteur of the reform, defended the project. She assured that it will not generate unemployment or lower the productivity of companies, as the opposition and studies by experts from the Bank of the Republic have said. According to Carrascal, the reform would increase only 4% of the labor costs in a company, an increase of only 1.1% of the total production costs for the business sector. “Companies will allocate only 0.8% of their income to pay the costs of the reform. They would still have a profit of 25.7%.” The representative of the Historic Pact also insisted on Petro’s idea that Colombia is the OECD country that works the most hours and produces the least, and stated that the reform aims to remove more than a million workers from the informal sector. “We will formalize 270,000 SENA apprentices, 636,000 agricultural day laborers, 567,000 domestic workers, 40,000 community mothers and more than 126,000 cargo workers,” Carrascal said at the end of the debate.

Representative Catherine Juvinao, from the Green Party, questioned Carrascal’s figures and assured that the project does not attack informality or unemployment. “The Manichean narrative of ‘slave-driving businessmen’ versus ‘oppressed workers’ may be electorally profitable for them, but it is irresponsible and will hit even harder those who are already in the worst situation. The proof: 2023 was the year with the highest mortality of companies in Colombia, even more than in the year of the pandemic. Employment for July of this year increased compared to the same month of the previous year, while informality does not give up a single number,” said Juvinao, who also opposed the health and pension reforms.

The House will continue the discussion on Monday of next week, now debating specifically the 80 articles of the bill. If the Government manages to maintain the majorities and approve the reform, it will have to overcome two more debates, in the Seventh Commission of the Senate and in the plenary session, where the forces seem to be much more against President Petro’s projects.

