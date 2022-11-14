The official page of the electoral results of the State of California warns from the beginning: there are 32 days left, until next December 9, to finish the count and for the counties to communicate the results. The term is not expected to run out, but hurry, fair enough. After the Democratic victory in the Senate, control of the United States House of Representatives, and with it a good part of the political future of the world’s leading power, is up in the air due to the slowness of the count and the tightness of the result for almost a week after the vote. Whether or not half a dozen districts change sign in which for now the difference is a few thousand votes depends on whether the Republicans or the Democrats control the Lower House.

The final result of the official count is, obviously, the one that decides who wins the elections in each of the 435 districts of the House. For about 175 years, however, the Associated Press (AP) has dedicated itself to tabulating the results that are published, calculating what remains to be processed and proclaiming the winners with a methodology that has failed at times, but that is almost infallible. In addition, with the climate of mistrust created by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, he is exercising extreme caution. Televisions, other communication media and demographic institutes also carry out their own projections. With the official data, in many districts the percentage that has been scrutinized is not even known, since in many districts the deadline for receiving mail-in votes has not even ended.

AP has already allocated 212 seats to Republicans, while 204 to Democrats. NBC News is more daring and projects a final result of 219 to 216 in favor of the Republicans, but a margin of error of +/- 4 seats is granted. Considering most are in the 218s, that still leaves victory up in the air.

Continuing with AP, there would be 19 seats left to be awarded. There are two (Alaska and the second district of Maine) that depend on a preferential voting system, that is, a kind of automatic second round in which the seat is decided by the second option of the third or fourth candidate if at first none exceeds the fifty%. The Democratic advantage is so solid that they are almost guaranteed, but since the first phase of the vote must be completed before seeing the second preferences, the result may still take at least another week.

Of the remaining 17, Republicans are ahead in 10 (districts 3, 13, 22, 27, 41 and 45 in California; 22 in New York; 3 in Colorado, and 1 and 6 in Arizona) and in another 7 the Democrats have an advantage (6, 9, 21, 47 and 49 from California, 8 from Colorado and 6 from Oregon). If each party stayed ahead in its own, the final result would be 222 to 213 in favor of the Republicans. For President Joe Biden’s party to win, it has to flip the ballot to a net five seats. For example, keeping all of yours and leading Donald Trump’s party by five. It does not seem very likely, although in general the vote by mail and other modalities that are scrutinized later tend to favor the Democrats.

Going down to the detail of those 17 seats, the Democratic advantage seems quite solid in the seven that lead, either because of the distance they maintain or because of the advanced count. In the one where the difference was smaller (Colorado-8), there are few votes left to count and the Republican candidate has recognized the Democratic victory before AP.

milkmaid’s tale

Assuming, therefore, that the Democrats sign up the two preferential voting districts and the seven that lead, they would reach 213 seats. But even in that case, they would have to turn around five of the 10 in which the Republicans are in the lead and that, although not impossible, is already beginning to sound like the milkmaid’s tale. In districts 3, 27 and 45 of California the difference in favor of the Republicans is more than five points and in New York-22, although it is 1.5, it seems very difficult to reverse due to the late count. Democrats had some hope for California-41, a redraw district, because the difference was small, but Republican Congressman Ken Calvert’s lead has widened to 2.6 points (4,066 votes). The polls gave Calvert as the clear favorite.

In California, the delay in the recount allows for some surprises, but if the Republicans signed up those five in which they have a wide advantage, the Democrats would need a plenary session in the other five and it is not easy at all. There is only one (Arizona-6) where the trends seem to cautiously point to a change of sign, because of how the vote count has evolved and because of the urban vote in Tucson that remains to be counted. This Sunday night the Republican advantage was 1,773 votes, 0.56 points.

There are three others where the Republican advantage is slim. In California-13, an area with a large Hispanic population in the Central Valley, it is only 84 votes with 61% counted, so nothing is decided. In Arizona-1, in residential areas of Maricopa County, the difference is 894 votes, 0.26 points, but the Democrats were in the lead and have been outmatched. In Colorado-3, a district that seemed distinctly Republican, pro-gun extremist Laura Boebert is ahead by just 1,122 votes (0.26 points), but the count is well advanced.

And there is another district, California-22, which would be history if it turned out to be decisive. It is the one defended by David Valadao, one of the 10 Republican representatives who voted in favor of the political process (impeachment) to Donald Trump. Of the 10, so far only one has managed to renew, because Trump took revenge on them by supporting other candidates in the party’s primaries. Valadao benefited from the fact that in his district the Trumpist vote was divided between two options and now he defends his seat, won in 2020. He has a difference of 5 points (2,878 votes) in his favor with 53% of the vote, but in 2018 his advantage in the first phase of the recount was so wide that AP awarded him the seat and in the end he had to rectify because he lost. It was one of the few times he was wrong.

