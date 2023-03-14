Politicians in the House of Representatives held a moment of silence on Tuesday in memory of RTL News reporter Jos Heymans, who recently passed away at the age of 72. Chamber president Vera Bergkamp honored the journalist, who covered politics for more than two decades.

“Today we reflect on the death of an icon in the Binnenhof,” she said in front of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, among others. Everyone in the room stood during the speech. “He was loved and feared at the Binnenhof.”

Heymans was a political reporter for RTL between 1995 and 2016, since then he has written columns for the website. Even after his retirement, Heymans could still be found in The Hague, according to Bergkamp. It was his second home. "He knew more than many MPs, ministers or civil servants. He kept us sharp. (…) I wish his family, friends and colleagues a lot of strength with this loss." After the speech, the audience was silent for a moment.

MPs during the commemoration of journalist Jos Heymans. © ANP



Fear was gone

The reporter recently passed away after a short illness. He left behind his wife Marga and daughter Anne. ‘With the death of Jos Heymans, parliamentary journalism has lost a man who has been able to interpret the Binnenhof like no other for decades,’ Prime Minister Rutte responded at the time.

Jos Heymans retired seven years ago as a TV face. Five years earlier, he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in which white blood cells develop into cancer cells. ,,On average you live with that for another ten years”, he said at his retirement. It is not clear what caused the short illness.

The confrontation with his mortality helped Heymans get rid of a fear he had for tomorrow. ,,I always thought: today is going well, then the luck will be gone tomorrow. I unlearned that.”

Prime Minister Mark Rutte offers his condolences to the wife of journalist Jos Heymans. © ANP



‘Head was too boring’

Heymans has been one of the most famous faces of the past decades RTL News, but it almost turned out differently. A few months after taking office, he was told that he was no longer allowed to appear in the picture. "My head was too dull and my voice was not suitable for TV," he said. In the end, his ability to clearly explain the news was more important.

RTL Newscolleague Frits Wester called Heymans his ‘buddy’. ‘We have experienced a lot together since 1995. Beautiful memories that last,” he tweeted after his death. Colleagues Erik Mouthaan and Fons Lambie praised the way in which Heymans was prepared to help new talent. ‘He always shared his experience: to show you around Brussels or what Irish coffee should be like. We’re going to miss him,” Lambie tweeted.





