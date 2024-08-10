Mexico City.- After a session lasting more than nine hours, the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved two more reforms of AMLO’s so-called “Plan C.”

Lawmakers approved the ruling that modifies articles 4 and 27 of the Constitution to reduce the age of beneficiaries of the pension for senior citizens from 68 to 65 years and to raise the programs Sembrando Vida, Fertilizers and support for small-scale fishermen to constitutional status.

The Opposition presented seven reservations that sought, among other things, to reduce the retirement age to 60 years, but the majority supported the one presented by Morena member Flor Ivone Morales Medina, which only proposes changes in the wording.

PAN member Héctor Saúl Téllez warned the majority that with this reform, programs that together have observations from the Superior Audit Office of the Federation amounting to more than 4 billion pesos will be elevated to constitutional rank, and he called on his peers to work on transparency in the operation of these programs and to avoid risks of deforestation through Sembrando Vida.

“We cannot today be elevating programs to constitutional status when they have had serious anomalies at the time of their execution,” he said.

Another approved ruling is the one that reforms articles 3, 4 and 73 of the Constitution to prohibit animal abuse, authorize Congress to enact laws on the matter and establish the obligation to include the prohibition of animal abuse in study plans and programs.

Amid criticism from the opposition for refusing to include issues such as bullfights and cockfights and dogfights, legislators endorsed a reform presented by the Green Party, which establishes that secondary legislation must include the protection of wild animals so that they are never again exploited in shows for profit.

“What I don’t understand is why wildlife can’t be the subject of shows and the others can. What difference is there going to be between cockfights and other types of shows? Let’s be consistent, I didn’t present the reservation, I plan to do so when we are in the plenary session,” said the PRI coordinator, Rubén Moreira.

At the meeting, legislators also endorsed resolutions on universal health care and on matters relating to indigenous peoples.