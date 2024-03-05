The House of Representatives is only prepared to give NS 120 million under certain conditions and thus prevent a significant increase in train tickets. PVV, VVD and NSC, among others, demanded firm guarantees from NS boss Wouter Koolmees during a hearing on Tuesday afternoon: trains must start running better quickly and NS must not shy away from painful interventions. However, he is unwilling or unable to provide that certainty.

#House #Representatives #disappointed #significantly #expensive #train #ticket #extra #money #trains #run