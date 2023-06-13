With videoThe House of Representatives wants clarification about a shadowy episode from the last cabinet formation in which Pieter Omtzigt played a leading role. In it, conversations were held about former MP Omtzigt that were never shared with the House of Representatives.



John Hoedeman



13 Jun. 2023

Within a week, four scouts Kajsa Ollongren (D66), Annemarie Jorritsma (VVD) and their successors Wouter Koolmees (D66) and Tamara van Ark (VVD) must provide clarity. The House of Representatives wants to know more about a conversation that the scouts had with the previous President of the House Khadija Arib about Omtzigt in the initial phase of the formation of 2021. In previous reports of the formation, nothing about this conversation was shared with parliament.

During the arrangement of activities, BBB Member of Parliament Caroline van der Plas asked on Tuesday why Arib’s conversation with Ollongren and Jorritsma about Omtzigt was not shared with the House of Representatives. She wants a letter about that from those involved. When that letter is available, the House of Representatives wants another hearing about what happened, possibly followed by another debate on the matter. See also Congress wants to make 50% of rapporteur amendments taxable

“In the debate with the informants, there has been blatant lying,” said PVV leader Geert Wilders in response to the News hourbroadcast last weekend. “If we had known that, this cabinet would never have existed.” Van der Plas also wanted a debate with the prime minister, but there is no majority for that.

In the cabinet formation in which scouts spoke of a ‘function elsewhere’ for Omtzigt, and they saw him as a threat to stability, Pieter Omtzigt was tense at home during the nightly 1 April debate. Omtzigt itself does not need a debate. “I find it annoying that it is now all day about something that happened two years ago,” said the independent MP.

