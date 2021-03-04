File photo of the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, in Washington. ALEX EDELMAN / AFP

Capitol Police warned Wednesday that intelligence reports warn of a possible attack on the federal building by a group of militias on March 4. Followers of the conspiracy and white supremacist movement QAnon believe that former President Donald Trump will return to power this Thursday. After receiving the alert, the House of Representatives has decided to suspend tomorrow’s session, unlike the Senate, which keeps its agenda intact. The surroundings of the Capitol remain armored and some 5,000 members of the National Guard have been monitoring it since the unprecedented attack by Trump supporters on January 6.

“The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats to members of Congress or to the Capitol complex,” Capitol Police said in a statement. To increase security, the Capitol Police are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement officials. “We take the [información de] intelligence seriously ”, they affirmed.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told congressmen on Wednesday that he has “improved” security around the Capitol complex. “We are prepared to respond appropriately,” Pittman said, but declined to elaborate on the threats. The House of Representatives decided to advance the vote on a reform to the police force for tonight.

March 4 is the original date set for the presidential inauguration in the Constitution, before the ratification of the 20th Amendment in 1933 that changed it to January 20. QAnon’s supporters believe that President Joe Biden stole the election from Trump, who has insisted on promoting electoral fraud, and are confident that the Republican will seize power on Thursday.

Capitol Police are under scrutiny for their weak response to the attack on January 6, where hundreds of Trumpistas were able to pass through security fences without difficulty and enter the building. Five people, including an agent, died during the violent day. In recent weeks, police action has been the focus of multiple Congressional investigations.

The intelligence information comes from an internal FBI document prepared at the end of February in which it describes an alleged plot perpetrated by a group of militias, including the paramilitary group the Three Percent, who are considering using diversionary tactics “such as detonation of a bomb ”to drive law enforcement away from the Capitol before storming it, according to a police source quoted by ABC.

