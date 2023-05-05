The House of Representatives is fed up with the problems surrounding the crown witnesses scheme and demands immediate improvement from the minister. The reason is a new incident involving a key witness who was recently arrested at the airport. His lawyer wanted to take him to safety himself because he would no longer be protected. The fact that the man was arrested during his flight abroad raises questions among MPs. “The minister has a lot to explain.”

